Preview: Young Boys vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

Both looking in shape to qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League, Young Boys and Lyon clash at Stadion Wankdorf on Thursday night.

YB have struggled over the festive and January period domestically, whilst Lyon are aiming to upset the odds at the summit of France's Ligue 1.

Match preview

Since a 2-0 home win at Stadion Wankdorf over Luzern on December 14, Young Boys have suffered a three-game losing run in the Swiss Super League, conceding an eye-watering 12 goals across those contests.

YB's latest poor result arrived in Bern against Lausanne on Saturday afternoon, when the first-half dismissal of Olivier Mambwa allowed the visitors to take control and eventually run out as 3-1 victors.

Focusing on continental matters for a few days, Young Boys have won three and lost three of their opening six matches in the Europa League, leaving them 21st in the League Phase table, two points ahead of 25th-placed Dinamo Zagreb.

A former Championship striker with Hull City in England, Chris Bedia is the star man at the top of the pitch for YB this season, with the Union Berlin loanee netting 12 goals from just 19 Super League contests.

After losing narrowly on the road to Lorient at the beginning of December, Lyon have transformed into one of France's in-form outfits, winning six consecutive games across domestic and continental action.

Les Gones all-but secured their spot in the top eight of the Europa League with a 2-1 success over Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles on matchday six, with Afonso Moreira and Pavel Sulc scoring early in the first half.

Looking to make it seven straight successes on Thursday night at Stadion Wankdorf, Lyon are sitting pretty at the very summit of the League Phase rankings, three points ahead of Stuttgart in ninth.

Despite scoring just three goals in Ligue 1 this season, French midfielder Corentin Tolisso has stepped up to the attacking mantle for Les Gones in the Europa League, netting on four occasions in as many matches.

Young Boys Europa League form: L W W L L W

Young Boys form (all competitions): L W W L L L

Lyon Europa League form: W W W L W W

Lyon form (all competitions): W W W W W W

Team News

After seeing red just six minutes into his appearance against Lille in December, Young Boys man Tanguy Zoukrou is suspended for this match.

There are also a number of injury worries for the Swiss side, with Ebrima Colley (ankle) and Facinet Conte (muscle) both doubts for the Europa League clash.

Last featuring in the spring of 2025, Lyon's Ernest Nuamah is approaching his return from a serious knee injury.

Rachid Ghezzal's start to life with Les Gones has been plagued by fitness issues, with the Algerian currently recovering from a groin problem.

Linked to the Premier League over the summer, Malick Fofana is sitting on the sidelines because of an ankle injury.

Young Boys possible starting lineup:

Keller; Andrews, Wuthrich, Benito, Mambwa; Gigovic, Lauper, Fassnacht, Sanches, Monteiro; Bedia

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Grief; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Kluivert, Tagliafico; Tessman, Morton, Abner, Sulc; Endrick, Moreira

We say: Young Boys 1-3 Lyon

Struggling massively on the domestic scene, Young Boys will be fearing the visit of table toppers Lyon this Thursday.

Les Gones are breezing past French opposition so far in 2026 and should have no issues collecting maximum points at Stadion Wankdorf.

