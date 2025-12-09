Preview: Nice vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 09 Dec 2025 04:01

Still seeking their first Europa League triumph this season, Nice will welcome Braga to the Allianz Riviera on Thursday, for matchday six in this tournament.

Le Gym are the only team in the League Phase without a point thus far, losing 3-0 to Porto late last month, while Braga are seventh in the table following a 1-1 draw at Rangers.

Match preview

Coming into November, it felt as though Nice might finally be turning the corner, winning their final two league fixtures of the previous month.

Instead, it appears as though they have hit rock bottom with Franck Haise’s side on a seven-match losing run across all competitions and on the brink of being eliminated from this tournament.

A defeat on Thursday would likely signal an early exit for them from this Europa League, with only two matches remaining after that and currently sitting six points below the knockout phase line.

During their lengthy losing streak, this team have scored a combined three goals while conceding three or more on four occasions.

Playing in Europe has proven to be a nightmare for this club, who have dropped points in 13 consecutive games in this competition, losing 10 of those outings.

All three of their previous meetings with Portuguese clubs ended in defeat for Les Aiglons, who were outscored by a combined margin of 9-0 over that stretch.

© Imago / NurPhoto

The first three matches in this phase were smooth sailing for Braga, but the last two have seen them slip up slightly.

Os Arsenalistas have given up five goals in their previous two League Phase outings, five more than they conceded after the first three matchdays.

Should they get back to winning ways on Thursday, it could officially earn them a place in the knockout phase at worst, as they hold a four-point cushion over Ludogorets Razgrad with the Bulgarians just on the outside of those spots.

Carlos Vicens will be aiming for loftier goals than that, however, as his side are currently in a position to qualify automatically for the round of 16 with 10 points, just two fewer than Lyon for first in the table.

Since a 4-3 defeat to Genk in early November, they seem to have gotten back on track, unbeaten in their previous five competitive fixtures, four of which were victories.

Braga have never won a European contest on French soil, failing to score a single goal, while their only point versus a Ligue 1 club came in the Principality at Monaco in the 2022 Europa League (1-1).

Nice Europa League form:

Nice form (all competitions):

Braga Europa League form:

Braga form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

A lower leg fracture will keep Nice defender Moise Bombito on the sidelines for this one, while Youssouf Ndayishimiye and Mohamed Abdelmonem are still out with cruciate ligament injuries.

Charles Vanhoutte, Antoine Mendy and Tom Louchet are all on thin ice, with each just one caution away from a suspension.

Due to an Achilles tendon rupture Braga will be missing Jonatas Xavier Zamith Olivera Noro on Thursday, while Rodrigo Zalazar is suspended following his red card just beyond the hour mark in Glasgow.

Gabri Martinez netted the equaliser for them on matchday five, enabling them to earn a point with his second goal in the League Phase.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Clauss, Mendy, Dante, Bard, Abdi; Cho, Boudaoui, Sanson, Diop; Carlos

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Gomez, Lagerbielke, Niakate, Arrey-Mbi; Carvalho, Moutinho, Gorby; Martinez, Navarro, Victor

We say: Nice 0-1 Braga

It feels as though frustrations are boiling over at Nice, and Haise seems short on answers at this point, which is far from encouraging against a side with the consistency and defensive organisation of Braga.

