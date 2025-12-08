Wolves 1-4 Manchester United: Rob Edwards compares team's defending to 'kids football' after heavy Molineux defeat

By Darren Plant | 08 Dec 2025 22:55

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has conceded that his side made it "impossible" for themselves to overcome Manchester United on Monday night.

The West Midlands outfit suffered an eighth consecutive Premier League defeat as they lost 4-1 to the Red Devils at Molineux.

Although Wolves got back on level terms through Jean-Ricner Bellegarde shortly before half time, they were thoroughly outclassed by Ruben Amorim's team.

Bruno Fernandes (twice) and Mason Mount all got on the scoresheet as United recorded an incredible 27 shots.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Edwards admitted that vast improvements were required if Wolves are not to suffer relegation in 2026 with a substantial amount of matches to spare.

"Like watching a kids game"

Edwards said: "We got ourselves back in the game but the goals we conceded we'll never get anything from a game. We gave the ball to them, 'there you go Man Utd'. It's impossible to win a game of football that way.

"It's understandable at times, there's a nervousness around, a lack of confidence and rhythm. They're human beings, they feel it.

"For the third goal we won the ball three or four times and insist on giving it back to them."

When interviewed by Sky Sports, Edwards added: "We gifted three goals away. At half time when we put ourselves in a position, we were back in the game, and finished strong in that first half, so there was a positive energy, a good feel and then to turn around and start the second half as we did was quite baffling.

"We gifted the three goals. Honestly, it was like watching a kids game for elements of the first three goals we gave away. If you do that at this level, you're not going to win."

What next for Wolves?

Of all the games that Wolves would not want next, it would be an away fixture at leaders Arsenal. However, that is on the schedule for Saturday evening.

At a time when they have not won a top-flight fixture since April, Wolves already sit 13 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Premier League table.