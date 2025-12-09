Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats 'learn' preferences of January target following '£21m offer'

By Carter White | 09 Dec 2025 15:27

Sunderland transfer target Matteo Guendouzi has reportedly poured cold water over talk of a potential move to the Stadium of Light.

The 26-year-old is supposedly attracting interest from across Europe as the winter window approaches, including from the Premier League.

It is said that both newly-promoted Sunderland and their North-East rivals Newcastle United are admirers of Guendouzi.

The Frenchman continues to play a key role for Lazio this season despite intense transfer speculation, featuring in 12 Serie A matches.

Since making the initial loan switch to Marseille to the Italian side in August 2023, Guendouzi has featured in over 100 matches for the club, scoring six goals.

© Imago

Sunderland set for Guendouzi snub following £21m bid?

According to Italian journalist Giulio Cardone relayed by the Sunderland Echo, Guendouzi has devised his transfer strategy ahead of the January window.

The report states that the 26-year-old is favouring a move to a club who are already competing in European football this season.

Such supposed developments represent a major blow to Sunderland in their pursuit of the former Arsenal midfielder in the near future.

Arriving in the top flight from the Championship in August, the Black Cats could only earn a spot in Europe by next season at the earliest.

Not giving up on one of their primary January targets, Sunderland are said to have submitted a £21m bid for Guendouzi.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Newcastle hold key advantage over rivals Sunderland

Following revelations concerning Guendouzi's transfer preferences, Newcastle have gained a key advantage in the supposed race for the midfielder.

After a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, Eddie Howe's side are plying their trade in the Champions League.

Despite a 2-1 defeat to Guendouzi's former club Marseille in gameweek five, Newcastle are still in excellent shape to qualify for the knockout stages in February.