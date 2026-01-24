Transfer news and rumours today: West Ham United 'deal', Tammy Abraham 'medical', Sunderland exit

By Lewis Nolan | 24 Jan 2026 21:13 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 22:15

West Ham United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Adama Traore from Fulham this month, the latest report has claimed.

The Hammers boosted their hopes of Premier League survival on Saturday, with a commanding 3-1 win against Sunderland at home.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be pleased that his side have looked rejuvenated in attack recently considering his team have scored seven times in their last three games.

The club have already signed forwards Keiber Lamadrid, Taty Castellanos and Pablo Felipe, but they look set to complete more business in attack.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Fulham winger Traore is closing in on a move to West Ham, with a deal in place for him to join the Hammers.

Aston Villa are reported to have scheduled Tammy Abraham's medical for Sunday ahead of his move from Besiktas.

The Lions will face Newcastle United on Sunday in the Premier League, and they will hope that striker Ollie Watkins can rediscover his goalscoring form.

Watkins has struggled for much of the campaign, and his displays have led to calls for him to be replaced in the XI.

Villa have reportedly moved closer to securing the signature of Tammy Abraham from Besiktas, with a deal thought to have been agreed.

Sky Sports News claim that the striker's medical is set to take place tomorrow ahead of a transfer worth £18.2m.

Sunderland transfer news: Arthur Masuaku exit

Sunderland defender Arthur Masuaku has agreed to join Lens on loan until the end of the season, the latest report has revealed.

The Black Cats were busy in the summer transfer window, bringing in 16 players, though they have so far only brought in two players this winter.

Eight players have so far left the club this January, and it would not be surprising if there were more exits before deadline day.

Defender Masuaku has only played 127 minutes in the Premier League this season, starting just twice, and he has been linked with exits.

Sky Sports News claim that the Frenchman is set to complete a switch to Ligue 1 side Lens, with a medical scheduled to take place in the next 24 hours.