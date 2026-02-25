Liverpool vs. West Ham United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 25 Feb 2026 21:26

Pushing for a spot in the top four, Premier League champions Liverpool will host West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday.

Arne Slot's Reds escaped with all three points in a dramatic 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest last Sunday, while Nuno Espirito Santo's Hammers played out a 0-0 draw with Bournemouth a day prior.

Here, Sports Mole covers all you need to know about how to watch Liverpool take on West Ham in the Premier League this weekend.

What time does Liverpool vs. West Ham United kick off?

This game will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday, February 28 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. West Ham United being played?

The Hammers will head to the iconic Anfield, Liverpool's 61,276-capacity stadium that has been home to the club since its formation in 1892.

How to watch Liverpool vs. West Ham United in the UK

TV channels

This match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kick offs.

Online streaming

Likewise, this game is not available to stream live in the UK.

However, a full-match replay will be available to stream via Liverpool's club channel, ALL RED Video.

Highlights

Fans can see highlights of Saturday's 3pm kick offs on the Sky Sports app shortly after the full-time whistle, or on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the evening.

Alternatively, Match of the Day will have highlights and analysis of all the day's Premier League action from 10:30pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Liverpool and West Ham United?

Liverpool were not at their best against Forest last weekend, but Alexis Mac Allister's 97th-minute goal took the club to a fifth win in six games across all competitions.

That resurgence has seen the Reds reassert their intentions in the Premier League's crowded top-four race, and another triumph on Saturday could help give them an advantage over rivals Manchester United and Chelsea.

As for West Ham, they may still be in the bottom three ahead of kick off, but they are only two points behind 17th-placed Forest.

The Londoners have improved significantly under Nuno - losing just one of their last eight games - and though his team will be the underdogs, the manager will be relishing the opportunity to drop his former employers into the relegation zone with a win this weekend.