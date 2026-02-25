Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. West Ham United: Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong latest

By Anthony Nolan | 25 Feb 2026 20:32

Fighting for the chance to play Champions League football next term, defending Premier League champions Liverpool will welcome relegation-battling West Ham United to Anfield on Saturday.

Arne Slot's Reds pulled off a last-gasp 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest last Sunday, a result that saw them keep pace with Manchester United and Chelsea in the top-four race.

However, the Merseysiders were forced to play Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back once again due to an extensive injury list, while Florian Wirtz was unable to feature after flagging an issue in the warm up.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Liverpool signed highly-rated young centre-back Giovanni Leoni with a view to him playing a supporting role behind Virgil van Dijk, but his hopes were scuppered when he unfortunately suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September 2025.

The Reds still have faith in the 19-year-old to bounce back, but he will have to do so in 2026-27.

© Imago / APL

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 28 (vs. West Ham)

Jeremie Frimpong has been plagued by a series of injury woes in 2025-26, having never previously been known as a fitness concern, and he has been out of action since picking up a muscle injury early on against Qarabag FK on January 28.

However, Slot confirmed that the plan is for Frimpong to be "involved" this weekend after he missed the win over Forest.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle / Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Versatile defensive midfielder Wataru Endo has been used sparingly under Slot, but his strong performance against Sunderland ended when he was unfortunately stretchered off with a serious ankle and foot injury.

The Japan captain will be hoping to return in time for the World Cup this summer, though it remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined.

"Wata will be out for a long time. We don't know exactly how long - but long," said Slot.

FLORIAN WIRTZ

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: February 28 (vs. West Ham)

Liverpool made the decision to withdraw Florian Wirtz from the squad against Forest on Sunday due to a back issue he felt during the warm up.

Slot mentioned in a post-match interview that the club "hope and expect he will be able to be with us again next week [against West Ham] but you never know how things work out."

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Fulham)

Alexander Isak has had his debut season at Anfield hampered by injuries, and his latest setback - a complex lower leg injury that he suffered against Tottenham Hotspur in December - will see him out for at least another month.

Speaking on February 19, Slot said that Isak will not be back until the "end of March, start of April," but that it will take some time from then for the striker to get up to speed.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Conor Bradley is set to miss the rest of the campaign with the significant knee injury he suffered against Arsenal on January 8.

The right-back underwent successful surgery to repair the issue last month, and he will be hoping to return to action early in the 2026-27 season.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.