Brighton vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matthew Cooper | 20 Mar 2026 16:22

Liverpool will be looking to pick up an important win when they travel to Brighton on Saturday.

The Reds currently sit fifth in the Premier League table and are just two points off the top four, while the visitors are 12th.

Here, Sports Mole details how to watch the contest.

What time does Brighton vs. Liverpool kick off?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Brighton vs. Liverpool being played?

The match is being played at the American Express Stadium, which is one of the biggest grouds in the UK with a capacity of around 31,876.

Brighton have an impressive recent record at home against Liverpool, suffering just one defeat in their last five meetings across all competitions, but Arne Slot's side have beaten the Seagulls twice at Anfield this season.

How to watch Brighton vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

Brighton vs. Liverpool will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Online streaming

There will also be the option to stream the match live in the UK via Discovery+ if you have a TNT Sports subscription.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available via Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

Highlights will be available to watch on the TNT Sports YouTube channel and the official channels of both clubs, while Match of the Day will also broadcast highlights on BBC One from 10:30pm on Saturday.

TNT Sports will post clips of key moments on their social media channels while the game is being played.

What is at stake for Brighton and Liverpool?

Liverpool come into Saturday's game off the back of a comfortable 4-0 win over Galatasaray in the second leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League, with the Reds successfully booking their place in the quarter-finals.

However, Liverpool have failed to win their last two Premier League games and are facing a real fight to secure a top-four finish.

Liverpool have endured a disappointing campaign so far and are 21 points behind top-of-the-table Arsenal, having majorly refreshed their squad last summer after winning the league.

Brighton, meanwhile, have won three of their last four league games and appear to have turned a corner after a poor run of just one win in 13 between December and February.

The Seagulls are set for another comfortable mid-table finish, with Fabian Hurzeler's side currently 11 points off both the top four and the relegation zone.

Although they have a good record at home against Liverpool, Brighton have only beaten them once in their last seven meetings across all competitions.