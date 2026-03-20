Italy confirm 28-man squad for crucial 2026 World Cup playoffs: Vicario, Chiesa decisions made by Gattuso

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Mar 2026 14:15 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 14:48

Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso has named his 28-man squad ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup playoff encounter with Northern Ireland during this month’s international break.

After failing to qualify for the last two World Cups in 2018 and 2022, the Azzurri had to settle for second place in Group I of UEFA qualifying for this summer's tournament, finishing behind group winners Norway who won all eight fixtures.

The four-time world champions are now preparing for the playoffs, with a home semi-final against Northern Ireland at Gewiss Stadium to be played on March 26.

The winners of that semi-final will then face either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina in a playoff final on March 31 for a place at the 2026 World Cup held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ahead of facing Northern Ireland, Gattuso has named a squad that includes four Premier League players, most notably Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa.

The 28-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Anfield this season, but he has returned to the national team setup for the first time since 2024; he last played for Italy in the Euro 2024 last-16 tie against Switzerland.

© Imago

Chiesa in, Vicario out of Italy squad for World Cup playoffs

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori and Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali have also been called up, but there is no place in Gattuso’s squad for Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has been dropped following a string of poor performances between the sticks for relegation-threatened Spurs, with Alex Meret, Elia Caprile and Marco Carnesecchi all preferred to provide competition for Donnarumma.

Elsewhere, 21-year-old defender Marco Palestra as received his first senior international call-up after impressing in Serie A with Cagliari.

Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini and Roma midfielder Niccolo Pisilli, who have been absent from the national team since March and November 2024 respectively, have both been handed their first call-ups under Gattuso.

Other big-name players that have also been selected include Inter Milan trio Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco and Nicolo Barella, Juventus’ Manuel Locatelli and Fiorentina’s Moise Kean.

Italy’s 28-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Elia Caprile (Cagliari), Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City), Alex Meret (Napoli);

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Diego Coppola (Paris FC), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Marco Palestra (Cagliari), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli);

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Niccolo Pisilli (Roma), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle);

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Liverpool), Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter), Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Atalanta), Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadsiah), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta).