Tottenham condemned to 17-year worst in Nottingham Forest defeat as Thomas Frank receives sack omen

Tottenham Hotspur have been condemned to a 17-year Premier League worst as a result of their 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in Sunday's Premier League clash.

Thomas Frank's men had been building up a head of steam before their visit to the City Ground, taking down Brentford and Slavia Prague in the top flight and Champions League respectively, scoring five goals and conceding none in the process.

However, the Lilywhites were outclassed, outfought and outplayed by Sean Dyche's side in Nottinghamshire, where Archie Gray's horror moment allowed Callum Hudson-Odoi to pounce for the opening goal.

The former Chelsea attacker then doubled the hosts' lead early in the second half, before a sensational Ibrahim Sangare strike capped off the scoring for a fabulous Forest side.

A cacophony of boos were audible from the away end as Spurs suffered their sixth defeat of the Premier League season, one that leaves them on just 22 points from 16 matches in 2025-26.

Tottenham suffer 17-year Premier League worst in Forest loss

Tottenham's underwhelming points total represents their lowest at this stage of a Premier League season for 17 years, last registering fewer after 16 games during the 2008-09 season under Juande Ramos and Harry Redknapp.

The Lilywhites took just 18 points from their opening 16 matches that year and ended up missing out on European football entirely, finishing eighth in the standings with a total of 51 points from 38 games.

Ramos was sacked in late October that season and replaced by Redknapp, potentially a bad omen for Frank as the former Brentford boss, whom increasingly disgruntled Spurs fans are once again calling to be sacked.

Frank has only overseen 10 wins from his first 25 matches in charge of the Europa League winners, also taking charge of six draws and nine defeats since replacing the fired Ange Postecoglou over the summer.

However, the Dane is contracted to Spurs until 2028 and would therefore be in line for a significant severance payout if the club terminated his contract, but there are not understood to be any firm plans to replace him at this stage.

Forest 0-3 Tottenham: Thomas Frank "burning" after "hugely irritating" defeat

Frank spoke with Sky Sports News in the wake of Sunday's loss, which he labelled "burning" and "hugely irritating" as he picked apart his side's disorganised performance.

"It was hugely disappointing," Frank said. "It's burning, annoying. That was a bad performance. Especially first half, overall we looked disjointed. We didn't win enough duels. And then we couldn't hit each other, it seems like we gave the ball away every time we won it back.

"Of course the first two goals are two mistakes, that happens. We need to work to be more consistent. It's two steps forward and a step back today.

"That's down to individuals. We are in it together, we win together and lose together. It's hugely irritating that we perform like this today. Simple passing, I think we lose the ball 20 times, simple passes."

Tottenham remain 11th in the Premier League table - six points adrift of the Champions League places - and are back in action at home to champions Liverpool next Saturday evening.