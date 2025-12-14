Tottenham news: Yves Bissouma breaks silence on balloon video as Spurs midfielder reveals depression

By Ben Knapton | 14 Dec 2025 13:25

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has broken his silence on a recent incident in which he was filmed seemingly inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon.

Two weeks ago, a video emerged of the 29-year-old - who is yet to make an appearance for the Lilywhites - ostensibly using the illegal drug for a second time in two years.

Bissouma was first sanctioned for a similar incident last summer involving laughing gas, which carries a maximum two-year prison sentence for repeat serious users and 14 years for dealers in the UK.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank confirmed that an internal investigation into the incident was underway, but Bissouma has now spoken with The Sun, apologising for his actions and opening up on a troubled period of his life.

"I am sorry. This incident broke something in me I didn’t even know I could break," Bissouma told the outlet. "I apologise to the fans. The trauma added to my life — fear, panic, depression and paranoia.

“I feel really bad about it. I have to apologise. When the picture came out it affected me and everyone, especially my family. I know it’s not good for me, for my image, because I’m a professional football player."

Tottenham's Yves Bissouma apologises for balloon incident and reveals mental health problems

Bissouma has landed himself in hot water with Spurs on a few occasions, including this summer, when he was left out of Frank's squad for their UEFA Super Cup loss to Paris Saint-Germain for persistent lateness.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man has since been recovering from a pair of serious injuries - including a recent ankle operation - although he has been named in the Mali squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament will offer Bissouma an escape from a worrying time in his home life, as he also revealed that he was "too scared" to sleep in his own house due to a series of burglaries and saw a mental health therapist for depression.

"My mental health has been bad at times," he added. "It is not an excuse for what happened, but I hope people can maybe understand me a bit more because of this. Sometimes, I was too scared to sleep at home so I slept in the training ground.

“For like three, four, sometimes five days, I was sleeping there because I did not want to be at home. Even talking about this is hard. All these things were going on in my head, worrying about my dad who is not well, and sometimes I think as a human, it’s a bit hard.

“You’re trying to stay strong. On my face I was trying to show love but my insides were burning. I spoke with a mental health therapist sometimes five times a week.

“It’s depression, yes. Was I crying to die? No. Sometimes in life you feel a bit down, but have to try to refresh your mind and stay strong."

What does the future hold for Tottenham's Yves Bissouma?

Bissouma is now awaiting what sanctions - if any - Tottenham will impose onto him for this repeat offence, but the Lilywhites are likely to factor in the midfielder's psychological struggles during their internal investigation.

The midfielder will also work to return to fitness in time to help Mali during the AFCON, but he will also enter the last six months of his contract with Tottenham while the competition is ongoing.

Bissouma was persistently linked with a Spurs exit in the summer but stayed put, although an extension is incredibly unlikely, so a parting of the ways in 2026 on a free transfer appears likely.

The 29-year-old has come up with two goals in 100 appearances for Tottenham since joining in a £25.6m deal from Brighton in 2022.