Crystal Palace vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Doku absence explained, Sarr, Mateta decisions made for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Dec 2025 12:50 , Last updated: 14 Dec 2025 13:37

Jeremy Doku has not been included in Manchester City's matchday squad for this afternoon's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Belgian winger has been one of the Citizens’ standout performers and most creative players this season, but he will not be involved in the capital because he is "injured" with a "leg" issue, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

"We will miss his quality but we have another - other players play with their own quality. During the season we have setbacks with injuries," Guardiola told Sky Sports before kickoff.

Doku has been replaced by Tijjani Reijnders in the first XI and that is the only change made to the City side that beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu in the Champions League on Wednesday, while Guardiola will take his place on the touchline after missing Friday’s press conference due to a small personal matter.

The return of Reijnders is set to see him link up with in-form Phil Foden in an advanced central position, with Nico Gonzalez to continue operating at the base of City’s midfield.

A back four of Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly remains intact and will protect goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is just one booking away from becoming the first shot-stopper in Premier League history to be banned for accumulating five yellow cards.

Bernardo Silva and Rayan Cherki could be the ones deployed out wide - Foden is also a candidate - while striker Erling Haaland leads the line and will be looking to add to his 15 Premier League goals.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Sarr, Mateta return to Crystal Palace XI

As for Crystal Palace, manager Oliver Glasner has made a total of five changes to the side that beat Shelbourne 3-0 in the Conference League on Thursday.

The Eagles have been boosted by the return to fitness of Ismaila Sarr, who is back in the first XI after missing the previous three games with an ankle ligament injury.

Sarr will be joined in the front three by Yeremy Pino and striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is recalled after missing the win at Shelbourne with a minor knee problem.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Tyrick Mitchell and Nathaniel Clyne are also handed starts, with the latter returning to start at right wing-back in the absence of injured star Daniel Munoz.

Captain Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards will link arms in the back three once again, while Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada both retain their starting spots in centre-midfield.

Walter Benitez, Justin Devenny, Borna Sosa, Eddie Nketiah and Christantus Uche are the five Palace players who drop down to the substitutes’ bench.

Crystal Palace starting lineup: Henderson, Clyne, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benitez, Devenny, Nketiah, Uche, Hughes, Esse, Cannoyt, Sosa, Devenny

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gonzalez; Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Cherki; Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Ake, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Khusanov, Bobb, Mukasa, Lewis