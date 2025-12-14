Liverpool transfer news: Virgil van Dijk on Mohamed Salah future as "other parties" involved with "leader" ahead of January

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Dec 2025 18:20

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insisted he wants Mohamed Salah to stay, but spoke of "other parties" that could ultimately decide the winger's future.

The Reds left Anfield with three points on Saturday having overcome Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0, the fifth consecutive game that Salah did not start.

Speculation that the forward could leave in January has been rife in recent days, particularly after he publicly criticised Arne Slot, as well as other figures behind the scenes.

Van Dijk spoke to reporters after the match and revealed he told Salah he wants him at the club after January, but did hint at other factors that could be decisive, saying: "I've told Mo Salah I want him to stay. The rest I'm not going to tell you.

"I would love to have him around because he is one of the leaders, but the matter of fact is that he is going to AFCON.

"I hope he stays because he's one of my leaders, he is very important and still - as you see today with another assist - important for the football club, but there's more parties to this situation."

The winger will leave on Monday to play with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, and he could miss the club's next seven games.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Mohamed Salah latest: Have Liverpool forced winger out of club?

Salah was undisputedly the best player in the Premier League last season, ending the 2024-25 campaign with the most goals (29) and the most assists (18).

Slot managed to get the best out of him in that campaign by focusing play down the right, with Trent Alexander-Arnold supplying passes to the 33-year-old, while Dominik Szoboszlai was positioned as a number 10 to cover for the winger defensively.

However, the Reds lost Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, while Szoboszlai has not often been used as a number 10 due to the addition of Florian Wirtz, who has been earmarked as a key part of the club's future.

Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak were also signed in the summer, and considering both are primarily goal threats, it appears that the club were preparing for life without Salah.

Perhaps the 33-year-old was frustrated by the club's succession plans, especially as he had been relegated to the bench in recent weeks, and he may have interpreted his lack of involvement as him being pushed out.

How can Arne Slot fit Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Salah into an XI?

Slot has started to deploy a front two in his side's past games, with Ekitike and Isak both featuring against Inter Milan last Tuesday.

The Dutchman has looked to use a four-man midfield to help protect the defence and win second balls, with either Alexis Mac Allister of Florian Wirtz deployed at the tip of the diamond.

If Salah is reintegrated back into the XI, then he may have to become accustomed to playing in central areas, but he has previously operated as a number nine.

The Egyptian was used as a striker by Jurgen Klopp for a period in the 2018-19 season ahead of Roberto Firmino, while he also started as a centre-forward against Manchester City at Anfield in the 2022-23 season, scoring the only goal of the match.

Salah could be used in rotation with Isak and Ekitike for the two spots up front, and perhaps he can still have a productive season.