Liverpool vs Brighton: Mohamed Salah decision 'confirmed' as Reds star holds talks with Arne slot ahead of Premier League clash

By Ben Sully | 12 Dec 2025 19:29 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 19:40

Mohamed Salah has reportedly been recalled to the Liverpool squad for Saturday's Premier League meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

Salah was left out of the squad for Tuesday's Champions League win over Inter Milan following his surprising outburst after last Saturday's 3-3 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.

The forward hit out at the club and Arne Slot as he claimed that he had been thrown 'under the bus' and no longer had a relationship with the head coach.

The Egypt international expressed his frustration after being named as a substitute for a third consecutive Premier League game.

© Imago / Action Plus

Slot recalls Salah for Brighton clash

The breakdown in the relationship between Salah and Liverpool has led to speculation as to whether he has already played his last game for the club.

On Friday morning, Slot told reporters at his pre-match press conference that he would decide on Salah's availability for Saturday's game against Brighton once he had spoken to the 33-year-old.

According to The Athletic, Slot has now made his decision after holding 'positive discussions' with Salah at the AXA Training Centre on Friday.

The report claims that Salah will return to the matchday squad for the meeting with Fabian Hurzeler's side at Anfield.

Salah will head off after the match to link up with his Egypt teammates ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

There is a belief that Salah's time away at the tournament will be 'crucial' to help all parties to 'further address' his situation at Anfield.

Despite being recalled to the squad, Salah still faces an uncertain future with Liverpool and has been linked with a potential move away in 2026.

What is Salah's record against Brighton?

After being left out of the squad for the midweek game against Inter, it is probably safe to assume that Salah will be on the bench on Saturday, especially as he has been left out of the starting lineup for Liverpool's last three Premier League matches.

If he gets on the pitch, Salah will be looking to continue his fine record against Brighton, having scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 16 Premier League meetings with the Seagulls.

In fact, he has scored in three of the last four top-flight encounters between the two sides, including the winner in a 2-1 success in last season's clash at Anfield.