Team News: Leeds vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Hunting a first home win over Liverpool for a quarter of a century, Leeds United welcome the Reds to Elland Road for Saturday evening's Premier League showdown.
The Whites stunned Chelsea 3-1 in the midweek round, while Arne Slot's men only just salvaged a point from a 1-1 draw with Sunderland, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
LEEDS vs. LIVERPOOL
LEEDS
Out: Daniel James (hamstring), Sean Longstaff (calf)
Doubtful: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (calf), Lukas Nmecha (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Stach, Gruev, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Piroe, Okafor
LIVERPOOL
Out: Jeremie Frimpong (thigh), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)
Doubtful: Conor Bradley (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Chiesa; Ekitike