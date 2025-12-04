Team News: Leeds vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 04 Dec 2025 16:45 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 16:30

Hunting a first home win over Liverpool for a quarter of a century, Leeds United welcome the Reds to Elland Road for Saturday evening's Premier League showdown.

The Whites stunned Chelsea 3-1 in the midweek round, while Arne Slot's men only just salvaged a point from a 1-1 draw with Sunderland, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LEEDS

Out: Daniel James (hamstring), Sean Longstaff (calf)

Doubtful: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (calf), Lukas Nmecha (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Stach, Gruev, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Piroe, Okafor

LIVERPOOL

Out: Jeremie Frimpong (thigh), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)

Doubtful: Conor Bradley (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Chiesa; Ekitike