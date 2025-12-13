Preview: Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 13 Dec 2025 07:05

Borussia Dortmund have an opportunity to go second in the Bundesliga when they travel to the Europa-Park Stadion for a tasty clash with Freiburg.

Both teams have picked up decent results in recent weeks, with Dortmund grabbing a couple of big league victories and Freiburg earning yet another European win.

Match preview

Fresh from their victory over Red Bull Salzburg in the Europa League, Freiburg will be full of confidence as they prepare to welcome Die Borussen.

Julian Schuster’s men sealed their spot in the knockout stages of the competition, marking the fourth time in club history that Freiburg have reached such a stage in European football.

For all their continental successes, their attention now turns back onto Bundesliga matters as they look to shake off an inconsistent run of form.

Last weekend was particularly disappointing as the Breisgau Brazilians suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Heidenheim – their second league defeat in three games.

Turning things around against Dortmund will be a lot easier said than done, considering Freiburg have lost seven straight meetings with their upcoming rivals.

© Imago / IMAGO / Team 2

Dortmund, on the other hand, endured a massively disappointing midweek result as Niko Kovac and his men were held to a home 2-2 draw by Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

The result has seen Die Borussen lose their spot in the top eight, though with two games remaining in the competition, there is still time to rectify the issue.

When it comes to the Bundesliga, you could argue that Dortmund have already run out of time to mount a title challenge.

The Prussians find themselves a massive nine points behind Bayern Munich in the table, which is largely thanks to their four league draws this season – the joint-most in the competition.

With RB Leipzig enduring a surprise defeat at Union Berlin, Dortmund have a chance to go second in the standings, though in order to have a crack at gold, they would need the Bavarians to start slipping up.

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

L D W L W L

Freiburg form (all competitions):

L D W W L W

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

W W D D W W

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

D W W L W D

Team News

© Imago

Freiburg will be high in spirits after their big European win, but they still head into Sunday’s game with a couple of injury worries.

Forward Eren Dinkci has been struggling with a muscle injury since mid-November, and he is expected to remain on the sidelines.

Max Rosenfelder, meanwhile, is a doubt after missing the midweek clash with Salzburg due to injury.

Borussia Dortmund are also dealing with a few personnel problems ahead of their latest away trip.

Marcel Sabitzer, for instance, missed the midweek clash with Bodo/Glimt due to a muscle injury.

Argentina defender Aaron Anselmino and Germany’s Waldemar Anton are also injury doubts ahead of the clash with Freiburg.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Treu; Eggestein, Osterhage; Beste, Manzambi, Grifo; Holer

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Can, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Chukwuemeka, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Brandt; Guirassy

We say: Freiburg 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

There is a lot on the line this Sunday as both teams look to improve their positions in the Bundesliga table.

Dortmund continue to show a defensive vulnerability, and we are backing Freiburg to give them a run for their money in a high-scoring draw.

