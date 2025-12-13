Preview: Lyon vs Le Havre - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 13 Dec 2025 07:03

Olympique Lyon will host Le Havre at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2025, in a crucial Ligue 1 clash as both sides aim to build momentum heading into 2026.

With Les Gones targeting European qualification and the away side striving to climb away from the relegation zone, this fixture carries significant implications for both teams’ seasons.

Match preview

Fifth-placed Olympique Lyon enter this encounter following a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Lorient last weekend. Their recent Ligue 1 form has been inconsistent, with three wins, three draws, and four losses in their last 10 league matches.

After 15 matches, Lyon sit ten points behind league leaders RC Lens and five points off the Champions League places, having scored 21 goals and conceded 16, averaging 1.4 goals per game. Notably, despite conceding 16 goals, the team has kept eight clean sheets, including three in their last five league games.

Discipline has been a concern, with Lyon leading Ligue 1 in red cards (five), four of which occurred in the last five matches. At home, however, they remain formidable: the team has won five of seven home league fixtures, scoring 13 goals and conceding six, finding the net in every home match this season.

Historically, Lyon have dominated this fixture. In their last six encounters with Le Havre, they have won four, drawn one, and lost once, despite three red cards being shown in those matches.

Despite domestic struggles, Lyon have excelled in Europe, leading the Europa League league phase with 15 points from six matches. Their latest European outing saw them secure a 2-1 win on Thursday against Go Ahead Eagles, highlighting their capacity to perform on multiple fronts.

Offensively, the Normandy side have struggled to maintain consistency, averaging under one goal per match in Ligue 1. Their scoring has been particularly poor on the road, with just four goals in seven away matches this season. Defensively, Le Havre have conceded 21 goals, leaving them with a negative goal difference and difficulty stringing together positive results. Their sole away victory came in October, a 1-0 win against AJ Auxerre at the Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps, with Abdoulaye Toure scoring the decisive goal. Historically, Le Havre have struggled against Lyon in this fixture. Their most recent win came in January 2024 at Stade Oceane stadium, a 3-1 victory against a Lyon side reduced to nine men. In general, they have yet to establish a strong record against Les Gones, highlighting the uphill battle they face this weekend. Le Havre will need to overcome both form and historical trends if they are to challenge Lyon and collect valuable points in this crucial fixture.

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

DDLDWL Lyon form (all competitions):

LDWWLW

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

WDDLLD

Team News

© Imago

Lyon are expected to be without six first-team players. Ruben Kluivert (ankle), Tanner Tessmann (thigh), Malick Fofana (ankle), Ernest Nuamah (knee) and Orel Mangala are all expected to miss out for Lyon.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles will also miss the fixture following his sending off in the defeat to Lorient last weekend, while Junior Muanga is serving the second of his three-match ban after his red card against Nantes.

With Maitland-Niles suspended, Hans Hateboer could be drafted in at right wing-back for his fifth appearance of the season. Captain Corentin Tolisso is Lyon’s top scorer this season with seven goals, but he could miss their next league game if he receives another yellow card on Saturday, having already accumulated four bookings.

Le Havre have no players who are guaranteed absentees, but they could still be without several members of the squad. Didier Digard may be missing midfielder Toure, who has sat out the last two matches with a sore knee.

Thomas Delaine is dealing with a foot issue, while Logbo Elysee and Damian Pizarro remain doubtful due to injuries. Simon Ebonog was also substituted against Paris FC and will need to be assessed.

Ebonog was withdrawn at half-time against Paris FC, with Nigerian midfielder Yassine Kechta replacing him. If the former is not declared fit to play, Kechta is likely to start in his place.

Right-back Fode Doucoure could return to the starting XI after coming on as a substitute against Paris FC last weekend to provide attacking threat. The Malian defender has three goal contributions this season, with two goals and an assist in 14 appearances.

Forward Issa Soumare and midfielder Rassoul Ndiaye, who both have three goals this season, are expected to keep their spots. Goalkeeper Mory Diaw should continue as he has done all season, supported by Arouna Sangante, Gautier Lloris and Yanis Zouaoui.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico; Hateboer, Merah, Morton, Tolisso, Moreira; Sulc, Satriano

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Doucoure, Sangante, Lloris, Zouaoui; Kechta, Seko, Ndiaye; Kyeremeh, Samatta, Soumare

We say: Lyon 2-0 Le Havre

Lyon have endured poor form in recent league fixtures, but this is an opportunity to secure a win against a team they have dominated in recent seasons. If they maintain their discipline, they should have enough to claim all three points on Saturday.

