Preview: SK Brann vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

09 Dec 2025

SK Brann and Fenerbahce head into Thursday’s Europa League encounter level on eight points, each knowing that a victory would significantly boost their chances of breaking into the competition’s top eight.

This marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs and Brann’s maiden clash with Turkish opposition, while Fenerbahce have previous experience of Norwegian opponents, having beaten Molde at home in the 2015-16 edition of the tournament.

Match preview

Fenerbahce opened their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, yet remarkably, that remains their only loss under Domenico Tedesco.

The Italian has now overseen 17 matches across all competitions, guiding the Yellow Canaries to nine wins, seven draws and just one defeat, and their response to the Zagreb setback has been impressive, taking eight points from their following four European fixtures and closing the gap on Super Lig leaders Galatasaray to just three points.

Tedesco’s side travel to Norway in excellent domestic and continental form, unbeaten in their last 13 matches across all competitions (W8, D5) – however, their away performances in Europe remain a concern.

Fenerbahce have yet to win on the road in Europe this season (1D, 3L), and history offers mixed signals: although they beat Molde comfortably at home in 2015-16, they lost 3-1 in the reverse fixture.

Discipline could also play a role on Thursday, with Fenerbahce accumulating more yellow cards (22) than any other side in the opening five rounds of the league phase – a trend that has occasionally disrupted their rhythm.

Brann, meanwhile, will look to capitalise on Fenerbahce’s away struggles, counting on their own strength at home in this competition.

Both of their Europa League victories this season have come at home, underscoring the confidence they take from their Bergen surroundings.

Yet the Norwegian side must contend with a lack of recent competitive action, having last played nearly two weeks ago when they defeated HamKam 3-1 in their final league outing of the campaign.

Their fourth-place finish in the Eliteserien secured a UEFA Conference League qualifying spot for 2026-27, and they are now aiming to extend their journey in the Europa League by progressing past the league phase for only the second time in their history.

Defensive solidity has been their strongest asset so far, with only Lyon registering more clean sheets than Brann’s three in the opening five matches.

SK Brann Europa League form:

SK Brann form (all competitions):

Fenerbahce Europa League form:

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

Team News

Brann remain without four injured players, a list that includes Felix Myhre, Jonas Torsvik, Sakarias Opsahl and Saevar Magnusson.

Young midfielder Eggert Aron Gudmundsson also faces a race against time to be fit after missing the win over HamKam two weeks ago.

Fenerbahce are similarly affected by absences, with Nelson Semedo and former Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu both sidelined through injury.

Jhon Duran is unavailable after being sent off late in the 1-1 draw with Ferencvaros, while captain Mert Yandas continues to serve a suspension while under investigation for alleged betting breaches.

SK Brann possible starting lineup:

Dyngeland; De Roeve, Helland, Larsen, Dragsnes; Kornvig, Sorensen, Pedersen; Castro, Finne, Mathisen

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Muldur, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Brown; Yuksek, Alvarez; Nene, Asensio, Akturkoglu; En-Nesyri

We say: SK Brann 1-1 Fenerbahce

This looks set to be a finely balanced contest, with Brann’s defensive stability and strong home record giving them a real platform against a Fenerbahce side still searching for their first away win in Europe this season.

A tight encounter is expected, with a score draw perhaps the most realistic outcome for this one.

