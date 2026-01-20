Preview: SK Brann vs FC Midtjylland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 20 Jan 2026 21:34

SK Brann welcome FC Midtjylland to the Brann Stadion on Thursday evening for their penultimate league phase fixture in the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League campaign.

Bergens stolthet fell to a crushing 4-0 defeat when they hosted Turkish giants Fenerbahce in their previous continental fixture, while Ulvene claimed a narrow 1-0 victory against KRC Genk at the MCH Arena.

Match preview

Coming into their first competitive game for over a month, Brann face the difficult task of securing their spot in the knockout phases of this season's Europa League.

The Norwegian side currently sit 22nd in the competition's league table with eight points from six games and need to win each of their final two matches to guarantee a knockout playoff.

Brann finished fourth in the Eliteserien last year, a division which runs from March to November each year, earning them qualification to next season's UEFA Conference League.

Following the culmination of their league endeavours, Freyr Alexandersson's side have played two friendlies, drawing to FC Copenhagen and losing to Slavia Prague, alongside sustaining their heaviest European home defeat since 1976 against Fenerbahce.

Despite the thumping 4-0 loss, Bergens stolthet have a relatively strong European home record, losing only three of their previous 12 matches at the Brann Stadion.

However, Brann are currently without a win in their previous three fixtures on the continent and have been particularly lacklustre at the beginning of games, conceding the first goal in each of their last four matches.

After winning five of their six Europa League matches so far, Midtjylland currently sit second in the league phase table and are only below leaders Olympique Lyonnais due to their goal difference.

The Danish side's main strength in this year's competition has been their ruthlessness in front of goal, with no other team having more than their 13 strikes so far.

Mike Tullberg's side currently sit second in the Superliga after 18 games, but like Thursday's opponents have not played a competitive match for over a month due to the division's winter break.

Although their form in the Europa League looks extremely positive, Ulvene have struggled on their recent travels and are winless in their previous four competitive games on the road.

Their latest away match saw them lose 2-1 in the Landspokal Cup at FC Nordsjaelland, although Midtjylland progressed to the semi-final stage due to their 5-1 first leg victory.

Team News

After starting the season with five goals from nine Eliteserien matches, Brann forward Saevar Magnusson has been sidelined for over three months with a knee injury.

The Norwegian outfit will also be without Niklas Castro, Sakarias Opsahl and Jonas Torsvik for Thursday's game.

Following a bid from Italian side Bologna, Alexandersson's side will sorely 20-year-old defender Eivind Helland who departed for a club-record fee on Friday.

After requiring surgery on a knee injury sustained in December, Franculino is estimated to be unavailable until at least March for Midtjylland.

Although the Danish side welcomed Ola Brynhildsen back from his loan spell with Bodo/Glimt earlier this month, it looks unlikely he will feature anytime soon having picked up an injury after only one match with the Norwegian side.

Defender Adam Gabriel, who has not played since September, is also yet to return having undergone surgery on a foot injury.

SK Brann possible starting lineup:

Dyngeland; De Roeve, Knudsen, Boakye, Dragsnes; Kornvig, Sorensen, Pedersen; Haaland, Mathisen, Holm

FC Midtjylland possible starting lineup:

Lossl; Lee, Erlic, Bech Sorensen; Mbabu, Billing, Castillo, Bak; Cho; Osorio, Gogorza

We say: SK Brann 1-3 FC Midtjylland

Brann have struggled in the Europa League recently and it would be no surprise if that continued when they host Midtjylland on Thursday evening.

The Danish side have been on fire in the competition and will without a doubt be eager to all but secure their round of 16 spot with a game to spare.

