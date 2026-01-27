Preview: Sturm Graz vs SK Brann - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 27 Jan 2026 22:00

Sturm Graz welcome Brann to the Merkur Arena on Thursday, knowing their Europa League fate is already sealed, while their Norwegian guests arrive with calculators in hand and knockout football still very much within reach.

With just two points separating Brann from the chasing pack beneath the playoff line, victory in Austria would all but book their passage into the next phase of Europe’s second-tier competition.

Match preview

Sturm Graz were comprehensively outclassed in Rotterdam last week as a 3-0 defeat to Feyenoord brought their continental campaign to an abrupt end, extending a dismal run that has seen them win just once in this season’s competition.

Returning to competitive action following Austria’s lengthy winter hiatus, Fabio Ingolitsch’s men looked rusty on the European stage and have now scored just once in their last four Europa League outings.

With domestic priorities now firmly in focus and just four points separating them from Bundesliga leaders RB Salzburg, Die Schwoazn will nevertheless be keen to restore some pride after managing only two wins from their last 11 matches across all competitions.

Despite their wavering form, Sturm may still view this fixture as a chance to build momentum and confidence ahead of league resumption, even if progression is no longer on the agenda.

Brann, by contrast, remain firmly in the mix after collecting nine points from their seven Europa League matches, keeping alive hopes of reaching the knockout rounds for the first time since the 2007–08 campaign.

Freyr Alexandersson’s side produced one of the games of the round last time out, rescuing a dramatic 3-3 draw against Midtjylland thanks to Joachim Soltvedt’s stoppage-time penalty.

Midfielder Emil Kornvig has been the creative heartbeat of Brann’s European run with three goals in seven appearances, while striker Noah Holm has chipped in with two goals and an assist, with the pair accounting for two-thirds of the club’s continental tally.

However, the Bergens Stolthet arrive in Austria winless in four European matches and with a reputation for slow starts, having conceded first in each of their last five outings — a trend they will be eager to shake in this maiden meeting between the sides.

Sturm Graz Europa League form:

LWLDLLL

Sturm Graz form (all competitions):

WLWLLL

SK Brann Europa League form:

WWDDLD

SK Brann form (all competitions):

DLDWLD

Team News

Sturm Graz head into the contest with a number of players in the treatment room, including Alexandar Borkovic, who continues his recovery from a serious knee injury that could yet prove season-ending.

Defensive mainstay Dimitri Lavalee is also facing a prolonged absence after sustaining another knee injury, one that may keep him out for a large portion of the 2025–26 campaign.

Brann, meanwhile, are still without forward Saevar Magnusson, who has been out of action for more than three months following a knee issue sustained after a strong start to the Eliteserien season.

The visitors will additionally be missing Niklas Castro, Sakarias Opsahl and Jonas Torsvik for Thursday’s trip to Austria.

Compounding matters further for Alexandersson’s side, highly rated 20-year-old defender Eivind Helland has departed for Serie A, in a club-record transfer, leaving Brann short at the back after his final appearance ended with a red card.

Sturm Graz possible starting lineup:

Christensen; Mitchell, Aiwu, Geyrhofer, Karic; Gorenc-Stankovic, Chukwuani, Rozga, Kiteishvili; Malone, Jatta

SK Brann possible starting lineup:

Dyngeland; De Roeve, Knudsen, Boakye, Dragsnes; Kornvig, Sorensen, Pedersen; Helland, Mathisen, Holm

We say: Sturm Graz 1-2 SK Brann

Given Sturm Graz’s elimination and injury-hit squad, motivation may be limited, while Brann still have everything to play for in their push for the knockout rounds. The visitors may well edge what hs the prospective hallmarks of a tight contest thanks to their greater urgency and attacking intent.

