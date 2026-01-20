Preview: Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 20 Jan 2026 12:49

Feyenoord welcome FK Sturm Graz to De Kuip on Thursday in a Europa League showdown that feels more like sudden death than league-phase formalities, with just one point and one place separating the sides in 30th and 29th, respectively.

With playoff hopes in the balance, both teams know that anything less than victory could see their continental ambitions unravel.

Match preview

Feyenoord have had a frustrating European campaign, winning just one of their six Europa League outings so far – with their most recent foray in the competition see them lose 4-3 to FCSB.

Domestically, De Club aan de Maas sit second in the Eredivisie but trail runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven by a whopping 16 points.

Robin van Persie’s side fell to a dramatic 4-3 derby day defeat to Sparta Rotterdam last time out, despite two late goals from his son Shaqueel rescuing hope before heartbreak followed.

The Rotterdammers are winless in six matches across all competitions and are yet to taste victory in 2026, with their last success coming in a 6-1 rout of PEC Zwolle before the winter break.

Sturm Graz have also faltered on the continental stage, managing just one win and one draw alongside four defeats in Europe this season.

Thursday’s contest marks their first competitive fixture in over a month following the Austrian Bundesliga’s winter break.

The Blacks went into the break in wavering form, losing four of their final six matches before competitive action paused.

Despite those stumbles, Sturm sit third domestically and remain firmly in the title hunt, trailing leaders RB Salzburg by just four points.

Feyenoord Europa League form:

LLWLLL

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

LLLDDL

Sturm Graz Europa League form:

LWLDLL

Sturm Graz form (all competitions):

LWLWLL

Team News

Feyenoord continue to contend with a lengthy list of absentees, as Gernot Trauner (Achilles), Bart Nieuwkoop (groin), Jakub Moder (back), Thomas Beelen (leg), Shiloh ’t Zand (knee), Malcolm Jeng (leg) and Gaoussou Diarra (ankle) are all likely to remain unavailable, while Gijs Smal will undergo a late fitness check due to a hip issue.

Ayase Ueda remains the main attacking outlet, although Shaqueel van Persie has put himself firmly in the conversation for a starting role after scoring his first two senior goals for the club in Sunday’s dramatic derby defeat.

Sturm Graz also travel with injury concerns, with several key players sidelined, including Alexandar Borkovic, who is recovering from a potentially season-ending knee injury.

Dimitri Lavalee, a regular across the back line this season, could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines that may rule him out for much of the 2025–26 campaign due to another knee issue, while Leon Grgic is likewise unavailable after sustaining a cruciate ligament rupture in early December.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Watanabe, Ahmedhodzic, Bos; Hwang, Timber; Borges, Steijn, Sauer; Ueda

Sturm Graz possible starting lineup:

Christensen; Mitchell, Aiwu, Geyrhofer, Karic; Gorenc-Stankovic, Chukwuani, Rozga, Kiteishvili; Malone, Jatta

We say: Feyenoord 2-1 Sturm Graz

With both sides in unconvincing veins of form, this is set to be a tight and tense affair, but with Feyenoord boasting home advantage and greater attacking threat, the hosts may just have enough to edge it at De Kuip. Expect a nervy contest, but one where the Rotterdam crowd could help drag Van Persie’s side over the line.

