Preview: Feyenoord vs Telstar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 20 Feb 2026 23:55

Feyenoord will welcome SC Telstar to Stadion Feijenoord (De Kuip) in Rotterdam on Sunday for an Eredivisie clash with significant implications at both ends of the table.

The Pride of the South remain focused on securing a second-place finish behind runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven, but mounting pressure from NEC Nijmegen and AFC Ajax leaves little margin for error, while the White Lions are entrenched in a battle for survival as they seek to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Feyenoord head into this fixture sitting second in the Eredivisie table with 45 points from 14 wins, three draws and six defeats after 23 matches, keeping them firmly in the European qualification places but still trailing leaders PSV.

De Stadionclub temporarily relocated training to Tubize in Belgium, approximately 137 kilometres from Rotterdam to integrate January signing Raheem Sterling following his move from Chelsea, with manager Robin van Persie explaining that the switch was designed to help the 31-year-old build chemistry with his new teammates as quickly as possible.

Recent league form has been mixed, although consecutive 1–0 victories over FC Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles have strengthened their grip on second place, bouncing back from a 3–0 defeat away to PSV earlier this month and underlining their ability to grind out narrow results when required.

A key feature of Feyenoord’s campaign has been the prolific form of Ayase Ueda, who has scored 18 league goals in 21 appearances to rank among the division’s leading scorers, while Steijn and Anis Hadj Moussa have also made notable contributions in goals and assists, reinforcing the side’s attacking depth.

Under Van Persie, Feyenoord have undergone a measured rebuild marked by periods of strong domestic performances despite the challenges of fixture congestion caused by Europa League commitments and the mid-season winter break, though their continental journey ended at the league phase and KNVB Beker hopes have also faded, leaving Champions League qualification as the primary objective in what has been an inconsistent campaign.

The November 2025 reverse fixture saw Feyenoord claim a 2–1 away win over Telstar, with Ueda opening the scoring in the 25th minute and Hadj Moussa doubling the advantage in the 63rd before a late consolation from the hosts, and historically Feyenoord have dominated this matchup with 24 wins from 29 meetings, alongside two draws and three defeats.

© Imago

SC Telstar have endured a difficult top-flight campaign, collecting 18 points from three wins, nine draws and 11 defeats after 23 matches, leaving them entrenched in the lower reaches of the Eredivisie table and battling to avoid the relegation playoff places alongside NAC Breda and Heracles Almelo.

Their recent results reflect the broader struggles of their season, with 1–1 draws against Go Ahead Eagles and FC Twente offering some resilience, but heavier setbacks, including a 4–1 defeat at PEC Zwolle and a 1–0 home loss to AZ Alkmaar in January.

As one of the division’s smaller clubs, Anthony Correia’s team continue to adapt to the demands of the Eredivisie following promotion, with their current league position illustrating the challenges typically faced by teams attempting to consolidate their top-flight status against more established opposition.

Statistically, Telstar have won the fewest matches in the league this season, claiming victory in just three of their 24 outings, and they also record the lowest average possession in the division at 29.3% per match, highlighting the extent to which they have struggled to control games.

Their overall form remains concerning, having failed to win 15 of their last 16 league fixtures and eight of their previous nine away matches, a run that underscores the scale of the task awaiting them against a Feyenoord side with a dominant historical record in this fixture.

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

DLWLWW

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

WWLLWW

Telstar Eredivisie form:

LDLLDD

Telstar form (all competitions):

DLLWDD

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Feyenoord could hand January signing Raheem Sterling his debut after the winger completed a full week of training and secured a work permit, although he is expected to build up his match fitness gradually following an extended spell without first-team football.

Shaqueel van Persie remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Gernot Trauner continues his recovery from an Achilles tendon problem and is anticipated to return before the end of the season, though he is not yet available for selection.

Feyenoord are also without Shiloh Zand (knee), Thomas Beelen (leg), Gaoussou Diarra (ankle), Malcolm Jeng (leg), Givairo Read (muscle) and Gijs Smal (hip), further limiting their options, while Oussama Targhallinen was substituted after 18 minutes against Go Ahead Eagles.

On the visitors’ side, Correia has a fully fit squad to choose from as he seeks to convert recent draws into much-needed victories in the league.

However, Tyrese Noslin walks a disciplinary tightrope and will miss the next match if booked on Sunday, having already collected four yellow cards this season.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Benda; Deijl, Watanabe, Ahmedhodzic, Bos; Hwang, Steijn, Sliti, Moussa; Moder, Ueda

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman Jr; Nwankwo, Offerhaus, Bakker; Alders, Rossen, Hatenboer, Hardeveld; Duijn, Kamp, Porisson

We say: Feyenoord 2-0 Telstar

While the title challenge may be slipping from their grasp, the fight for UEFA Champions League qualification remains firmly within reach, making the priority for Feyenoord the consolidation and protection of second place in the standings.

With runners-up spot now the clear target and mounting pressure from both NEC and Ajax, Feyenoord have little margin for complacency, and their strong home scoring record combined with territorial dominance could prove decisive against a Telstar side that has struggled to impose control on their travels.

