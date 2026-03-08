Preview: Atalanta BC vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 08 Mar 2026 10:17 , Last updated: 08 Mar 2026 10:23

Kicking off their battle for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals, Atalanta BC and Bayern Munich will meet in Bergamo on Tuesday evening.

While Bayern strode straight through to the last-16 stage, La Dea dramatically eliminated another German giant to squeeze through the playoffs.

No strangers to an epic European success, Atalanta pulled off a classic Champions League comeback in this year's first knockout round, recovering from a two-goal defeat in the first leg.

Facing long odds to turn the tie around, they had overturned that deficit by the hour mark of a thrilling return leg in Bergamo, before Borussia Dortmund levelled the pair's playoff clash at 3-3.

A penalty was then awarded to La Dea deep in second-half stoppage time, and Lazar Samardzic emphatically dispatched it, sending his team through to the last 16.

Italy's last representative in this season's competition, Atalanta have developed a proud continental record in recent years, and the 2024 Europa League winners have hopes of going further.

However, aside from last month's 4-1 home win, the Nerazzurri have lost six of their last seven fixtures in the elimination phase; they have also conceded an average of two goals per game across nine knockout matches.

Furthermore, since toppling Dortmund, Raffaele Palladino's men have started to falter: after he was named Serie A's coach of the month for February, his side have claimed one point from two league matches and drew 2-2 with Lazio in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

Atalanta's first domestic defeat of 2026 - against 10-man Sassuolo - had already dented slim hopes of a top-four finish, before they slipped up again at the weekend.

At home to mid-table Udinese, they conceded goals either side of half time, before roaring back to snatch a late draw: Gianluca Scamacca nodded home Nicola Zalewski's cross to reduce the deficit, before the Italy striker headed in a leveller just three minutes later.

Now, the Bergamaschi are back in continental action, having lost only three of 14 previous meetings with German opposition - including their Europa League final triumph against Bayer Leverkusen - but a first clash with Bayern Munich could prove their toughest test to date.

Bayern's record this season stands at 35 wins and two defeats from 40 matches across all competitions, and the six-time European champions have only been beaten by Arsenal in UEFA's top tournament.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain and Club World Cup winners Chelsea have both been swept aside, with Die Roten winning seven of eight games in the league phase.

Traditionally, Bayern step up another gear in the early elimination rounds, having won 10 and lost just one of their last 12 games in the round of 16.

To date, the Bavarian giants also have the highest goals-per-game rate in the Champions League knockout phase, and this term's free-scoring form suggests they can continue in that vein.

A tally of 92 league goals leaves them just nine away from the Bundesliga's all-time seasonal record with nine games remaining, while Vincent Kompany's men have recently won their last six games across all competitions.

Firmly on track for yet another Meisterschale, they have also progressed to the DFB-Pokal semi-finals, and optimistic fans may be eyeing up a memorable treble.

Like La Dea, Bayern also beat Dortmund in a five-goal thriller late last month, then Kompany made seven changes to the team that won Der Klassiker for Friday's clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Even without Harry Kane in the squad, goals from Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, Konrad Laimer and Nicolas Jackson saw them defeat 10-man Gladbach 4-1 on home turf, providing the perfect warm-up for a springtime trip to Lombardy.

Atalanta BC Champions League form:

W W L L L W

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

L W W L D D

Bayern Munich Champions League form:

W W L W W W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Team News

Atalanta coach Palladino hopes to welcome back Ederson for Tuesday's first leg, and captain Marten De Roon should start after being given a rare rest against Udinese, but the hosts will still be missing several players.

Giorgio Scalvini must serve a UEFA suspension, while Giacomo Raspadori has just resumed training and key creator Charles De Ketelaere is still sidelined by a knee injury.

The latter recorded six goal involvements and created 20 chances during the league phase; since his first Champions League appearance for the club, Atalanta have averaged an additional 0.9 goals per game from open play when he has been named in the starting XI.

Though they were paired during the second half of Saturday's Serie A fightback, Scamacca and Nikola Krstovic must compete to spearhead La Dea's front line. In addition to his weekend brace, Scamacca has scored in his last three Champions League home matches.

Bayern's main man Kane was left out on Friday, nursing a minor calf problem, but Kompany has suggested the England striker should make a rapid return.

Kane has been directly involved in 33 goals from as many Champions League appearances for Die Roten, which is more than any other player across Europe since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

There is more concern surrounding captain Manuel Neuer, who missed two games before being replaced by Jonas Urbig midway through the win over Gladbach; Hiroki Ito and Alphonso Davies are still unavailable.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Pasalic, Bernasconi; Samardzic, Zalewski; Scamacca

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

We say: Atalanta BC 1-2 Bayern Munich

Even though Atalanta usually overperform their modest status in Europe, they have leaked goals in recent games and cannot keep Bayern at bay for 90 minutes.

The German giants should score at least twice to seize a lead for next week's return leg in Bavaria.

