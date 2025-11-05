Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash between Sturm Graz and Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest make the trip to Austria to face Sturm Graz in their fourth League Phase fixture in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Tricky Trees have picked up four points from the opening three Europa League matches, just one more than their opponents, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

STURM GRAZ

Out: Tochi Chukwuani (suspended), Max Johnston (hamstring), Belmin Beganovic (ankle), Alexandar Borkovic (ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bignetti; Oermann, Aiwu, Lavalee, Karic; Stankovic; Horvat, Rozga; Kiteishvili; Malone, Jatta

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (hamstring), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Taiwo Awoniyi, Omari Hutchinson, Jair Cunha, Angus Gunn (all ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

No Data Analysis info