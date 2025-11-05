Nottingham Forest make the trip to Austria to face Sturm Graz in their fourth League Phase fixture in the Europa League on Thursday night.
The Tricky Trees have picked up four points from the opening three Europa League matches, just one more than their opponents, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
STURM GRAZ vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST
STURM GRAZ
Out: Tochi Chukwuani (suspended), Max Johnston (hamstring), Belmin Beganovic (ankle), Alexandar Borkovic (ineligible)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bignetti; Oermann, Aiwu, Lavalee, Karic; Stankovic; Horvat, Rozga; Kiteishvili; Malone, Jatta
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Out: Ola Aina (hamstring), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Taiwo Awoniyi, Omari Hutchinson, Jair Cunha, Angus Gunn (all ineligible)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus
