[monks data]
Europa League | League Stage
Nov 6, 2025 at 5.45pm UK
 
Nottingham Forest logo

Sturm Graz
vs.
Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest

Team News: Sturm Graz vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash between Sturm Graz and Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest make the trip to Austria to face Sturm Graz in their fourth League Phase fixture in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Tricky Trees have picked up four points from the opening three Europa League matches, just one more than their opponents, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


STURM GRAZ vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood celebrates on August 17, 2025

STURM GRAZ

Out: Tochi Chukwuani (suspended), Max Johnston (hamstring), Belmin Beganovic (ankle), Alexandar Borkovic (ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bignetti; Oermann, Aiwu, Lavalee, Karic; Stankovic; Horvat, Rozga; Kiteishvili; Malone, Jatta

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (hamstring), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Taiwo Awoniyi, Omari Hutchinson, Jair Cunha, Angus Gunn (all ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

ID:585069:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3179:
Written by
Oliver Thomas
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Angus Gunn Belmin Beganovic Chris Wood Dilane Bakwa Douglas Luiz Max Johnston Ola Aina Oleksandr Zinchenko Omari Hutchinson Taiwo Awoniyi Tochi Chukwuani Football