Nottingham Forest have the opportunity to extend a 34-year streak when they face Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The East Midlands outfit make the trip to Austria with Sean Dyche bidding to continue the club's improvement since he replaced Ange Postecoglou.

Although Forest have suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth since Dyche's arrival, Forest have also overcome Porto and earned a 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

Last month's success over Porto kick-started Forest's campaign on the continent as they bid to enjoy a deep run in a competition where they are one of the favourites.

Despite facing opponents that have beat Rangers in the League Phase, Forest will back themselves to extend an incredible run of form from teams based in England.

What streak can Forest extend against Sturm Graz?

Teams from the country have incredibly avoided defeat against Austrian opposition since 1991, when Austria Vienna overcame Arsenal by a 1-0 scoreline.

As many as 32 major European matches have taken place since that occasion, although Sturm Graz have not faced a Premier League team since the 2000-01 Champions League.

Back then, they suffered 2-0 and 3-0 defeats to Manchester United in the second group-stage of that tournament.

Meanwhile, Forest do have previously history against Sturm Graz, overcoming them 2-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals of the 1983-84 UEFA Cup.

Why Nottingham Forest cannot underestimate Sturm Graz?

Sturm Graz may have suffered recent away defeats to FC Midtjylland and Celtic in this season's Europa League, but they have an under-rated home record.

Since the start of 2024-25, Sturm Graz have defeated Girona, RB Leipzig and Bodo/Glimt in front of their own supporters.

Furthermore, you have to go back to 2023-24 for the last time that they conceded more than twice at the Merkur Arena in a continental game, that coming in the last 16 of the Conference League versus Lille.

