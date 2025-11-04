Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Nottingham Forest could line up for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Sturm Graz.

Nottingham Forest could be without up to nine players for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Sturm Graz at the Merkur Arena in Austria.

Douglas Luiz was forced off with a hamstring injury early in the first half of Forest’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester United last weekend and he looks set to join Ola Aina (hamstring), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Chris Wood (knee) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin) in the treatment room.

Meanwhile, Taiwo Awoniyi, Omari Hutchinson, Jair Cunha and Angus Gunn are also unavailable for selection as they have all been left out of the club’s Europa League squad.

In the absence of Luiz, head coach Sean Dyche will weigh up whether to recall captain Ryan Yates or Ibrahim Sangare to start in centre-midfield alongside Elliot Anderson.

Nicolo Savona scored his first goal for Forest last weekend and the right-back is expected to continue in a four-man defence alongside Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo and Neco Williams, protecting goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Morgan Gibbs-White, who has scored two goals for Forest since the arrival of Dyche, is poised to operate in an advanced central role in behind central striker Igor Jesus, who has three Europa League goals to his name, while Dan Ndoye and Callum Hudson-Odoi are the most likely pair to begin on the flanks.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

