Amad Diallo's stunning volley earns Manchester United a point at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, as the Red Devils play out a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Amad Diallo's stunning volley earned Manchester United a point at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, as the Red Devils played out a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Casemiro's header sent Man United ahead late in the first period, but Forest turned the match around early in the second half courtesy of goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolo Savona.

Sean Dyche's side were on course for all three points at the City Ground, only for Amad to fire one into the bottom corner in the latter stages to secure a point for the 20-time English champions.

Ruben Amorim's team sit fifth in the Premier League table, boasting 17 points from 10 matches, while Forest remain 18th, picking up only six points from their first 10 games of the campaign.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Defeat for Man United would have been a huge setback, especially after taking the lead, but the Red Devils managed to secure a point at the City Ground courtesy of Amad's late volley.

Amorim's side have been unable to post a fourth straight win, which would have moved them into second spot in the table, but it is now four games unbeaten for the Red Devils.

Man United simply have to be challenging for a top-five spot in the Premier League table this season due to their absence from Europe, while they had a free week ahead of this match due to their elimination from the EFL Cup.

The 20-time English champions almost won it late on with a couple of excellent chances, but they ultimately had to settle for a point which keeps them ticking away towards the top of the division.

For Forest, it was incredibly important to avoid defeat here considering their struggles early this season; the Reds deserve huge credit for recovering early in the second half, and they can build on this result and performance - so can Man United.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. MAN UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Casemiro goal vs. Nottingham Forest (34th min, Nottingham Forest 0-1 Man United)

Man United take the lead in the 34th minute of the match, as Casemiro heads a corner from Bruno Fernandes into the back of the net from inside the box. Not sure about the defending from Forest there!

Morgan Gibbs-White goal vs. Man United (48th min, Nottingham Forest 1-1 Man United)

Forest level the scores in the early stages of the second period, and it is Gibbs-White on the scoresheet, with the attacker heading a cross from Ryan Yates into the back of the net.

Nicolo Savona goal vs. Man United (50th min, Nottingham Forest 2-1 Man United)

Forest score a second in the space of two minutes, and it is Savona this time, with the Italian registering from close range after Man United failed to clear their lines. Again, poor defending from the Red Devils.

Amad Diallo goal vs. Nottingham Forest (81st min, Nottingham Forest 2-2 Man United)

Man United level the scores in the 81st minute of the match through Amad, and it is a wonderful strike from the Ivory Coast international, with his left-footed volley nestling in the bottom corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - CASEMIRO

Casemiro was quite simply the best player on the pitch on Saturday afternoon.

The midfielder headed Man United's opening goal of the match, while he won six aerial duels, made three tackles and finished with a pass success rate of 84% against Forest.

Time to hand him a new contract?

BEST STATS



0 - In his 37th Premier League match in charge of Manchester United, Rúben Amorim has named an unchanged starting XI for the very first time. Settled. pic.twitter.com/z4nSVPHRgt

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2025



No Premier League midfielder has more goals than Casemiro (3) this season. ??? pic.twitter.com/qSBvfZ6nrw

— WhoScored (@WhoScored) November 1, 2025



Nottingham Forest ended a run of 536 minutes without a goal in the Premier League... with two coming along at once ?? pic.twitter.com/4sw5QnbRku

— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 1, 2025





NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. MAN UNITED MATCH STATS



Possession: Forest 41%-59% Man United

Shots: Forest 17-18 Man United

Shots on target: Forest 3-7 Man United

Corners: Forest 8-5 Man United

Fouls: Forest 10-7 Man United

WHAT NEXT?

Man United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to North London next Saturday to tackle Tottenham Hotspur.

Forest, meanwhile, will continue their Europa League campaign against Sturm Graz on Thursday night, before returning to league action at home to Leeds United next Sunday.

No Data Analysis info