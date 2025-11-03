Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest's trip to Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday.

Nottingham Forest turn their attention away from a difficult Premier League campaign in order to prepare for a midweek trip to Austria in the Europa League to face Sturm Graz.

New manager Sean Dyche helped Forest bag their first win on the European stage since 1995 when his managerial debut at the City Ground ended in a 2-0 victory over FC Porto.

The next challenge for the Tricky Trees comes in the form of Sturm Graz, who have experienced a recent dip in form.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to catch Thursday's Europa League fixture.

What time does Sturm Graz vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

Nottingham Forest will play their fourth match of the League Phase against Sturm Graz at 5:45pm on Thursday, November 6 UK time.

Where is Sturm Graz vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

Forest will make the 1,350km trip to Graz where they will compete at the 16,364 capacity Merkur Arena.

Opened in 1997 as the Arnold Schwarzenegger Stadion, this is a venue which has also hosted international matches.

How to watch Sturm Graz vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

Fans over in the United Kingdom can watch the match on TNT Sports and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Streaming

Viewers who would like to stream the match, can do this through the Discovery+ option, but only if they have purchased the subscription option that features TNT Sports.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available on Amazon Prime Video app as an add-on option.

Highlights

Key events from the match will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while full highlights will be available on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Who will win Sturm Graz vs. Nottingham Forest?

Securing a home draw against Manchester United was certainly a step in the right direction for Nottingham Forest, who have endured a rocky start to their Premier League campaign.

We have only entered November, yet the club are already on their third manager - though fans are optimistic following the recent arrival of the experienced Dyche.

Nottingham's win tally across all competitions this season stands at a measly two, but expectations remain high on the European stage as the club look to utilise their Premier League quality on the continent.

While Sturm Graz are a big name in Austria, even on their best day they would be regarded as underdogs against Premier League opposition.

The trouble for Die Schwoazn is that they have been far from their best in recent times. Jurgen Saumel's side have lost three of their last four competitive games - including a 2-1 defeat to Celtic in their last European outing.

Bearing all of that in mind, Forest will be boarding the flight to Austria with their eyes firmly fixed on taking all three points back to England.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

