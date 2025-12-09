Preview: Sturm Graz vs Red Star Belgrade - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 09 Dec 2025 12:57 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 13:01

Both desperate to clinch a top-24 spot in the league phase, Sturm Graz and Red Star Belgrade clash at Merkur Arena in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Die Schwoazn have enjoyed an upturn in form ahead of this week's continental meeting, whilst Zvezda are continuing to stutter on the domestic stage in Serbia.

Match preview

After winning the Austrian Bundesliga title ahead of Red Bull Salzburg in each of the past two seasons, Sturm Graz are on a mission to assert their dominance onto the Europa League scene as well this term, although they are currently struggling in that quest.

Die Schwoazn are in the midst of a three-game winless run (D1 L2) in the competition, with the Austrian outfit losing at the intimidating base of Panathinaikos last time out, despite a first-half strike from talisman Otar Kiteishvili.

Last enjoying victory in the Europa League against Scottish strugglers Rangers back at the beginning of October, Sturm Graz have slumped down to 28th spot in the 36-team rankings, meaning that they lie two points behind Basel in 24th position.

Despite sitting just a point behind Salzburg in the domestic title race, Die Schwoazn have fared extremely poorly at the Merkur Arena home so far this season, collecting just seven points and winning two of eight home matches.

Finding the net for Jurgen Saumel's men in Greece last time out in the Europa League, Georgia international Kiteishvili is undoubtedly the star of the show for Sturm Graz, with the 29-year-old providing 13 goal contributions so far this term.

© Imago

Following a fruitful run of three consecutive wins heading into the December schedule, Red Star Belgrade suffered a major blow to their Serbia Super Liga title hopes on Sunday afternoon, when they narrowly lost to third-placed Vojvodina.

Focusing on the positives, Zvezda have been extremely impressive in the Europa League over recent gameweeks, with back-to-back home wins against Lille and FCSB bringing the Serbian side back into the conversation for qualification.

After collecting a maximum of six points across their last two league phase battles, Red Star are currently occupying 22nd place in the Europa League rankings, a single point ahead of Ludogorets Razgrad in 25th.

Set to make his 10th appearance across the Champions League and Europa League already this season on Thursday night, Aleksandar Katai has proved a slayer of defences in Serbia with 15 goals in as many matches, but the attacker is yet to find the net in the league phase.

On the contrary to their impressive displays in Belgrade, Red Star have slumped to back-to-back defeats on the road in the Europa League so far this campaign, losing to a pair of Portuguese outfits in Porto and Braga.

Sturm Graz Europa League form:

L W L D L

Sturm Graz form (all competitions):

D L L W L W

Red Star Belgrade Europa League form:

D L L W W

Red Star Belgrade form (all competitions):

W L W W W L

Team News

© Imago

Sturm Graz have a number of players in the medical room with serious injuries, including Alexandar Borkovic, who picked up a major knee injury.

A regular fixture at centre-back and left-back for Die Schwoazn this season, Dimitri Lavalee might not feature again in 2025-26 because of a knee problem.

A shorter-term absentee arrives in the form of Croatian Leon Grgic, who is expected back in a few weeks from an ankle issue.

Seeing red during the narrow success over FSCB last time out in the Europa League, Franklin Uchenna is suspended for Red Star on Thursday night.

As a result, the visitors will need to source a new partner for Milos Veljkovic at the back, with Rodrigao likely to be promoted from the bench.

Sturm Graz possible starting lineup:

Christensen; Mitchell, Aiwu, Geyrhofer, Karic; Gorenc-Stankovic, Chukwuani, Rozga, Kiteishvili; Malone, Jatta

Red Star Belgrade possible starting lineup:

Matheus; Seol, Veljkovic, Rodrigao, Tiknizyan; Krunic, Elsnik, Handel, Katai, Ivanic; Arnautovic

We say: Sturm Graz 1-1 Red Star Belgrade

Boosted by their domestic success on the weekend, Sturm Graz will be confident ahead of Red Star Belgrade's visit on Thursday night.

The Serbians need to fix their away form in the Europa League to comfortably finish in the top 24, and they should be good enough for a point at Merkur Arena.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.