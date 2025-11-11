Liverpool-linked Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano breaks his silence on his future amid rumours that the Reds could look to sign him on a free transfer in 2026.

Liverpool-linked Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has broken his silence on his future amid rumours that the Reds could look to sign him on a free transfer in 2026.

The France international will leave the German champions as a free agent at the end of the season as things stand, and Liverpool are thought to be one of a few sides keeping a close eye on developments.

Arne Slot's side are expected to wave goodbye to Ibrahima Konate when his own contract expires in June, and the former RB Leipzig man is even said to have held talks with Bayern over a summer move.

Real Madrid are also still in the picture for Konate, whose camp have made no progress in talks with the Premier League champions over an extension, and a parting of the ways is increasingly inevitable.

Liverpool could take Upamecano off of Bayern's hands as a slice of revenge if Konate joins Vincent Kompany's team, but the Bundesliga leaders are determined to keep hold of their France international defender.

Liverpool-linked Dayot Upamecano comments on Bayern Munich future

Bayern chiefs have confirmed their intentions to extend Upamecano's contract, but while the 27-year-old has now affirmed that he is happy at the Allianz Arena, he is "very grateful" to have attracted interest from elsewhere.

"We'll make the right decision. I'm well advised," Upamecano told L'Equipe, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano. "I've always said I feel comfortable at Bayern. I have a great coach and teammates. I'm under contract at Bayern. I'm very grateful if there are clubs interested in me."

Upamecano's recent quotes contradict reports claiming that he has already verbally agreed to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2026 - he cannot negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs until January anyway.

The Frenchman was initially renowned for high-profile errors in the Bayern backline but has now blossomed into one of the best defenders in the world, scoring five goals and setting up 10 more in 167 games for the Bavarians in all competitions.

Upamecano has started eight Bundesliga games and four Champions League matches in 2025-26 so far, but his Bayern side lost their astonishing 16-match winning run in a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin before the international break.

What other centre-backs can Liverpool target in 2026?

Upamecano was not at the top of Liverpool's defensive shortlist in the summer and is unlikely to be now as well, as the Reds are still banking on signing Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi next summer.

The England international was on the verge of joining in a £35m deadline-day deal before a move fell through, but he is now confirmed to be leaving the FA Cup winners when his contract runs out in several months' time.

Liverpool are considered the favourites to sign Guehi, but Bayern and Real Madrid are also in the picture for the England international, who is said to have held a meeting with one European giant already.

Alternatively, Slot's side could turn their attention to Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, who would be a slightly more expensive acquisition given his contract at the Signal Iduna Park runs for another two years.