Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are reportedly keen to sign Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, and they have made contact with the player's camp.

Konate moved to Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021 and has made over 145 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, scoring six goals.

The Frenchman has become a key player under Arne Slot and played a major role in helping the club win the Premier League last season.

The former Sochaux defender has made 10 Premier League starts this season, with a further four starts in the Champions League, demonstrating his value to the side.

However, Konate's long-term future at Anfield has come under intense speculation, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, which means he can leave the club as a free agent.

Bayern eye move for Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate?

The Bavarian giants also face a similar situation to Liverpool, with Dayot Upamecano set to become a free agent like Konate next summer.

Reports have emerged that Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement with the 27-year-old defender, and while such talks are a bit premature, the German press maintains that Bayern are nowhere close to securing his contract extension.

While Bayern are reportedly negotiating with Upamecano's camp over a new contract, there is a significant gap between what the club is offering and what the player wants.

According to a report from Bild, Bayern have made contact with Konate's agent, as they consider the Liverpool defender a perfect replacement for Upamecano should he leave the club.

Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Marc Guehi: Battle for potential free agents?

Liverpool are expected to come up a lucrative offer to keep Konate at the club, but as long as he refuses to sign a new deal, the likes of Bayern and Real Madrid will feel confident of landing him.

Interestingly, Bayern, Liverpool, and Madrid are also reportedly interested in signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace on a free transfer next summer.

Konate produced a superb performance in Liverpool's 1-0 win against Real Madrid, hinting at returning to his best form, and Slot will expect another top performance from him when the Reds face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.