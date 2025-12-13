Preview: Porto vs Estrela Amadora - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 13 Dec 2025 17:24

Five points clear at the Primeira Liga summit, Porto will look to at least preserve their lead as they welcome Estrela Amadora on Monday in the closing fixture of matchday 14.

By the time the Dragons take to the pitch, second-placed Sporting Lisbon are expected to have closed the gap to two points after facing bottom-placed AVS earlier in the round, meaning anything less than victory here would apply immediate pressure on the leaders.

Match preview

One of the biggest beneficiaries of matchday 13, Porto made the most of Benfica and Sporting's draw in the Lisbon derby, as they extended their lead at the top with a 2–0 victory away to Tondela two days later.

In what was a perfect reaction to their Taca da Liga exit, the Dragons secured maximum points over their newly promoted hosts through quickfire strikes from Samu Omorodion and William Gomes.

Porto have now won 12 of their 13 Primeira Liga games this season, with the only exception being a goalless draw against Jose Mourinho's Benfica on matchday eight, while Francesco Farioli's side have been impressive in almost every metric.

Just three goals conceded leaves the Dragons with the tightest defence in the division, further highlighted by a league-high 10 clean sheets, while their 27 scored are bettered only by Sporting on 32.

Porto also boast the best home record in the top-flight campaign, with five wins from six games (D), and their dominance at the Dragao did reflect on the continental stage in midweek, when they secured a 2–1 win over Malmo in the Europa League, leaving the Blue and Whites eighth in the 36-team table.

© Imago / xMaciejxRogowskix estorilestrela2526-027

Entering this encounter with fresher legs, Estrela secured a 3–1 victory over a depleted Arouca side at Estadio Jose Gomes last weekend.

Just a minute after Alex Pinto's dismissal, the Canaries took the lead through Kikas, with Abraham Marcus doubling the advantage; although Taichi Fukui halved the deficit, his dismissal shortly after made life easier for the hosts, who wrapped up victory with a late Rodrigo Pinho strike.

Estrela have now picked up seven points from their last four league games, as many as they managed in their opening nine, and the upturn leaves Joao Nuno's side 13th and five points clear of the relegation playoff spot.

Looking to continue their resurgent form, the Tricolores can draw inspiration from their recent meeting with Porto, having secured a 2–0 win in Amadora last season, though the visitors have lost each of their last four visits to the Dragao without scoring.

Current away form further leaves room for doubts, as Estrela have suffered defeat in two of their last three league matches on the road, the most recent being a 4–0 thrashing by Sporting, meaning they have taken just six points from six trips this season.



Porto Primeira Liga form:

W

W

W

W

W

D

Porto form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

W

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

L

L

W

D

L

W

Estrela Amadora form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / SOPA Images

Set to spend the rest of the season on the sidelines, veteran striker Luuk de Jong will undergo surgery for a knee injury sustained against Estoril.



Meanwhile, defender Nehuen Perez will continue his recovery from an Achilles tendon rupture, while Gabri Veiga's absence in midweek leaves him doubtful for this match.

With three goals in his last two appearances - including a brace against Malmo on Thursday - Samu enters Monday's clash full of confidence.

Meanwhile, head coach Nuno could retain his lineup from the win over Arouca, though Pinho is pushing for a start in attack following his goal off the bench in that encounter.

Defender Guilherme Montoia was unavailable for selection last time and is likely to miss this match again, so Sidny Cabral could assume the left-wing-back role once more, while Ianis Stoica should continue on the opposite flank following an impressive outing.

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; Fernandes, Bednarek, Kiwior, F Moura; Varela, Froholdt, Mora; Pepe, Samu, Sainz

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Patrick, Otavio, Schappo; Stoica, Moreira, Ngom, S Cabral; J Cabral, Kikas, Marcus

We say: Porto 3-0 Estrela Amadora

Despite Estrela's improved form, facing a Porto side that has rarely faltered this season suggests they will suffer yet another setback, and with the hosts boasting a stringent defensive record, a shutout win is expected for the home side.

