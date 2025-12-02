Preview: Porto vs Vitoria de Guimaraes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 02 Dec 2025 10:33 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 12:24

Porto welcome Vitoria de Guimaraes to Estadio do Dragao on Thursday in a clash that will decide who goes on to face Sporting Lisbon in the Taca da Liga semi-finals.

The Dragons enter this encounter following a hard-fought 1-0 success over Estoril Praia in the Primeira Liga, while the Conquerors eased through their own encounter by dispersing bottom-placed AVS last time out.

Match preview

An early strike from William Gomes secured maximum points for Porto when Estoril visited Dragao on Sunday as the Blue and Whites maintained a three-point cushion at the Primeira Liga summit.

That result also marked a landmark achievement for Francesco Farioli, who celebrated his 100th managerial triumph, but “what matters” for the 36-year-old gaffer is the Dragons’s impressive sequence of 16 victories in 19 outings (D2, L1) across all competitions this season.

Prior to that victory, Farioli saw Porto dismantle his former club Nice to climb into the top eight in the Europa League standings, and the Blue and Whites also advanced to the Portuguese Cup round of 16 after a routine win over fourth-tier Sintrense, both results contributing to a four-game winning run with clean sheets heading into this contest.

Thursday’s encounter provides another chance for the Dragons to edge closer to the silverware that has proved elusive, having lifted the League Cup only once in 19 campaigns, their lone success arriving in 2022-23.

Such history heightens the value of this fixture, and Porto can draw confidence from a formidable record at Dragao, where they have won eight in nine matches this season, the only exception being a goalless draw with Jose Mourinho’s Benfica.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Faced with the huge task of overcoming the hosts’ home dominance, Vitoria must also contend with a poor head-to-head record, which has seen them lose three of the last four meetings (D1), including a 3-0 defeat in the Primeira Liga opener back in August.

However, recent form suggests Luis Pinto’s men can hold their own on Thursday, having claimed three straight victories without conceding and netting nine times across that spell, the latest of that run coming in an emphatic 4-0 win over struggling AVS last Friday.

An explosive first half saw the Conquerors strike three times within 32 minutes through Nelson Oliveira, Oscar Rivas and Beni before Ouamar Camara completed the rout, lifting Vitoria to seventh in the Primeira Liga table.

While the Minho club enter this League Cup tie with great momentum, they have struggled away from home with four defeats in seven outings (W3) this season, a return that does little to inspire a side eager to avoid another quarter-final exit after last term’s defeat to rivals Braga.



Porto form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

W

Vitoria de Guimaraes form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Porto striker Luuk de Jong endured fitness discomfort during a second-half cameo last time out, with reports indicating the 35-year-old suffered a contusion in his left knee, so he is likely to miss Thursday’s contest.

Alan Varela was unavailable at the weekend after sustaining an injury in the previous match, meaning the midfielder could be absent for a second game running, while Nehuen Perez remains sidelined as the centre-back continues his recovery journey.

Samu Omorodion may lead the line once more, particularly with Deniz Gul doubtful after missing the meeting with Estoril.

A return to the starting lineup could also come for Pepe after remaining an unused substitute last time out, while Claudio Ramos is expected to start between the sticks, suggesting first-choice goalkeeper Diogo Costa may be rested.

Aside from the injured Gustavo Silva, Vitoria appear to have no notable absentees, although defender Miguel Nobrega was unavailable for selection last time out.

Having scored in consecutive outings, Oliveira could spearhead the attack again, while Camara is poised to feature from the outset, as he has been directly involved in three goals in his last three appearances for the Conquerors.



Porto possible starting lineup:

Ramos; Fernandes, Bednarek, Kiwior, Zaidu; Froholdt, Rosario, Veiga; Gomes, Aghehowa, Pepe

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Castillo; Lebedenko, Abascal, Rivas, Maga; Mukendi, Mitrovic; Blanco, Arcanjo, Camara; Oliveira

We say: Porto 1-0 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Porto have conceded only twice across nine home matches this season, while Vitoria have also been resolute at the back in recent outings, so this encounter has the markings of a low-scoring affair in which a solitary goal may be sufficient to secure progress for the Dragons.

