Preview: Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 13 Dec 2025 17:42

With Sheffield Wednesday’s takeover saga edging closer to a resolution, attention gradually turns to performances on the pitch, with Derby County set to visit Hillsborough on Monday in the Championship.

Henrik Pedersen’s side were cruelly denied their second victory of the season last time out, as Watford nicked a last-gasp 98th-minute equaliser to claim a share of the spoils.

Match preview

The Yorkshiremen currently sit rooted to the bottom of the Championship, having incurred not one, but two EFL points deductions.

At present, Wednesday's arrears stand at -9, but they will take reassurance from their recent record against Monday’s opponents, going unbeaten in their last six outings against the Rams (winning four and drawing two).

Cut 26 points adrift of 23rd-placed Norwich City and thin on the ground in terms of squad depth, Wednesday will be eager to finally give their home faithful something to cheer about in this festive fixture.

After stringing together a five-game winning run from the middle of October to the beginning of November, Derby have won just one of their last four and are winless in three, having dropped to 16th in the Championship table.

© Imago / Imago

That said, an 88th-minute leveller earned them a hard-fought draw against promotion-chasing Millwall on Wednesday to reinstate some confidence going into the hectic Christmas schedule.

John Eustace’s side has relied heavily on Carlton Morris’s output, with the bustling centre-forward finding the net on 10 occasions this term.

Morris had been pivotal for the East Midlands club this season, with six of his goals coming in Derby’s seven victories, so it has come as no surprise that their decline has coincided with his absence.

Despite their dip in form, Derby will be optimistic going into this affair, given their hosts' well-publicised existential fight off the pitch and shortfalls on it.

Sheffield Wednesday Championship form:

DLLLLD

Derby County Championship form:

WLWLLD

Team News

© Imago / Imago

Wednesday’s treatment room has been full in recent weeks, with Di’Shon Bernard, Ernie Weaver, and Olaf Kobacki all expected to miss out.

Meanwhile, George Brown could make a return to the fold, bolstering Wednesday's depleted ranks.

Nathaniel Chalobah made his long-awaited comeback against his former club in midweek, with Max Lowe also returning to action.

While captain Barry Bannan trudged off with an apparent knock on Tuesday, Pedersen remains hopeful that his talisman will be fit to star.

For the Rams, Morris remains sidelined until February, providing Patrick Agyemang and Rhian Brewster with further opportunity to stake a claim as Derby’s frontmen.

Elsewhere, Lewis Travis (calf) could be set to make a comeback on Monday, but Max Johnston (hamstring) and David Ozoh (thigh) are expected to take no part in the upcoming encounter.

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Charles; Iorfa, Cooper, M Lowe; Fusire, Valery, Bannan, Ingelsson, Amass; J Lowe, McNeill

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Widell Zetterstrom; Langas, Sanderson, Clarke, Elder; Ward, Thompson, Clark, Brereton; Agyemang, Brewster

We say: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Derby County

Despite Wednesday’s favourable recent record against Derby, it is a tall order to overlook their hampered squad, administration proceedings, and ongoing battle to stay afloat. Even with Derby’s recent dip in form and their reliance on Morris, anything other than victory will be viewed as points dropped for Eustace's side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.