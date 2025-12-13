Mohamed Salah makes premature Liverpool return as Arne Slot suffers familiar injury blow against Brighton

By Ben Knapton | 13 Dec 2025 15:54

Liverpool were dealt another cruel injury blow in Saturday's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, one that allowed Mohamed Salah to make an earlier-than-expected introduction.

The 33-year-old was re-integrated into Arne Slot's squad for the visit of the Seagulls, after being left out of the travelling party for Tuesday's Champions League victory over Inter Milan.

However, Salah was only named on the bench after his explosive rant last weekend, thus failing to make the starting lineup for the fourth game running in all competitions.

The Egypt international witnessed his side strike within just 46 seconds, though, as Hugo Ekitike rifled in the fastest Premier League goal of the 2025-26 season so far.

Ekitike - who emulated a Reds flop with his first-minute strike - benefitted from Joe Gomez's knock-down to draw first blood, but the luckless latter was then forced off the field not long after.

Liverpool vs. Brighton: Mohamed Salah replaces Joe Gomez after new injury blow

Mohamed Salah replaces the injured Joe Gomez after 25mins at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/o3bLDyHDtq — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) December 13, 2025

Slot had no natural alternative to the English right-back, as Jeremie Frimpong remains out with a hamstring injury, while Conor Bradley was banned for the Brighton visit on account of collecting five yellow cards.

As a result, the Dutchman introduced Salah to a wonderful reception to the Liverpool faithful, as Dominik Szoboszlai - who has been deputising for the Golden Boot winner at right wing in recent weeks - moved to an auxiliary right-back role.

Salah made his presence felt in attack within just a couple of months of coming on, picking out Alexis Mac Allister with a stunning pass before the Argentine's reverse pass - intended for Ekitike - was smothered by Bart Verbruggen.

The former Chelsea and Roma man will jet off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt following Saturday's game, meaning that he will play no part in Liverpool's next match away to Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday evening.

There is therefore a chance that Salah's appearance on Saturday could be his last in a Liverpool kit if a January transfer materialises, but there is no genuine concern over a parting of the ways this winter.

Mohamed Salah's gain is Joe Gomez's loss in Liverpool vs. Brighton

© Imago / Buzzi

While the Anfield faithful were delighted to see Salah introduced against Fabian Hurzeler's men, thoughts will be spared for the perpetually unfortunate Gomez, who was just starting to make an impression again.

The long-serving defender was making only his third Premier League season against the Seagulls, as Slot has been erring on the side of caution with him given his history of serious fitness issues.

Gomez has already missed a staggering 236 matches for club and country through injury, and Saturday's problem is the latest in a long line of setbacks for the 28-year-old, who had also provided an assist against West Ham United before today's helper.

There is still no indication as to how severe Gomez's problem is, but Slot should be asked for an update on the versatile defender in his post-game press conference.