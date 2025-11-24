Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Championship clash between Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both aiming to bounce back from defeats at the weekend in their fights at opposite ends of the Championship table, Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday will square off at The Den on Wednesday.

The hosts dropped out of the playoff spots following an away loss on Saturday, while their visitors fell short in Sunday's Steel City Derby.

Match preview

Millwall return to action on Wednesday aiming to move back into the Championship's top six, having suffered a setback in their first game after the November international break last time out.

Alex Neil's side headed into the final break of 2025 in sixth spot, having managed 25 points from their first 15 outings courtesy of seven victories alongside four defeats, albeit having failed to win any of the last three of those.

A trip to Portsmouth then followed on Saturday, and the Lions left empty-handed, having fallen 2-0 down and halved the deficit through Mihailo Ivanovic after Joe Bryan's red card, only for a Tristan Crama own goal to put the game out of sight in the dying minutes.

In their return to The Den, the London outfit's home form has been somewhat of a cause for concern this term with no side outside of the Championship's bottom 10 picking up fewer than the 12 points Neil's men have picked up in eight games on home turf, but they did begin to correct that with three straight triumphs at The Den in October.

Millwall will now aim to end their four-match league winless run and climb back into the top six on Wednesday, with fourth-placed Bristol City only one point ahead and third-placed Stoke City only two better off.

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to the capital aiming to end a 10-match winless run in England's second tier.

Fighting an uphill battle with a thin squad following several embargoes and financial issues, and taking a further hit with a 12-point deduction after entering administration last month, Sheffield Wednesday sit at the bottom of the Championship table on -4 points after 16 outings.

Their only league victory thus far came away at Portsmouth in September, but Henrik Pedersen's side have since added just four more points to their tally in 10 further attempts, most recently in confidence-boosting draws after the administration, one largely celebrated by the club for its removal of prior ownership.

Those results were followed by a 3-1 loss to Southampton, though, before the Owls returned from the break at home to rivals Sheffield United on Sunday and suffered a 3-0 beating as Tyrese Campbell netted a goal in each half and Tom Cannon added a late third for the visitors.

Now sitting 18 points adrift of Championship safety, but hoping to keep up optimism for the future with the culmination of the administration and change in ownership looming, Sheffield Wednesday will go in search of a positive midweek result at The Den.

Millwall Championship form:

WWDLDL

Sheffield Wednesday Championship form:

LLDDLL

Team News

Millwall will be without defender Bryan, who is suspended after his red card at the weekend, while starting left-back Zak Sturge is a doubt having been replaced by Bryan as a concussion precaution against Portsmouth.

Midfielder Derek Mazou-Sacko was also forced off through injury on Saturday, while Lucas Jensen, Ryan Leonard, Massimo Luongo, Josh Coburn, William Smallbone and Femi Azeez should all remain confined to the treatment room.

Key man Jake Cooper is able to return to the defence after a suspension, though, while Alfie Doughty may drop back into a left-back spot in the absence of Sturge and Bryan after taking up a more attacking role last time out.

Sheffield Wednesday may be without defender Dominic Iorfa, who was forced off through injury in the first half of Sunday's Steel City Derby, while Pierce Charles, Di'Shon Bernard, Ernie Weaver, Nathaniel Chalobah, Olaf Kobacki and George Brown remain sidelined.

In Iorfa's expected absence, new arrival Liam Cooper will earn a first start in a back three alongside Liam Palmer and Max Lowe, while emergency loanee Ethan Horvath continues to deputise between the sticks with Charles out injured.

Pedersen has very limited depth to his squad, particularly given their injuries, but Charlie McNeill and Bailey Cadamarteri will compete for attacking spots after Ike Ugbo and Jamal Lowe got the nod last time out.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; McNamara, Cooper, Crama, Doughty; De Norre, Cundle; Ballo, Langstaff, Neghli; Ivanovic

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Horvath; Palmer, Cooper, M Lowe; Fusire, Ingelsson, Bannan, Valery, Amass; J Lowe, Cadamarteri

We say: Millwall 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Even with a squad badly hit by injuries and in somewhat of a slump, Millwall should have enough to get past a Sheffield Wednesday side with less quality and depth at The Den.

The Owls have fought bravely against the odds for large parts of the season so far, but we anticipate them falling short in a tough midweek trip on the back of a demanding and unsuccessful Steel City Derby.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



