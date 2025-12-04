Preview: Swansea City vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 04 Dec 2025 20:51 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 00:13

Two relegation-threatened sides will face off when Swansea City welcome Oxford United to South Wales for Saturday’s Championship encounter.

The Swans are languishing in 21st place and just outside the bottom three on goal difference, while the U’s are only one point better off in 20th position.

Match preview

Swansea head into the weekend on the back of a five-game losing run, including narrow defeats in Vitor Matos’s first two matches in charge.

Matos, who was named as Alan Sheehan’s successor last month, started his tenure with a 2-1 home loss against Derby, before he saw his side squander a two-goal lead in last Saturday’s loss to West Bromwich Albion.

Zan Vipotnik and Ethan Galbraith fired Swansea into an early two-goal lead at The Hawthorns, but while they were able to hold out until half-time, the Swans failed to deal with West Brom’s second-half fightback.

Aune Heggebo netted a quickfire brace before Jayson Molumby scored an 85th-minute winner to condemn Swansea to another disappointing defeat, representing the third time that they have conceded three goals or more in their past four matches.

The result also made it seven matches without a win in all competitions since Swansea beat Norwich City on October 25.

With Swansea low on confidence, they may be able to draw some inspiration from the fact that they picked up four points from their last two matches against Oxford last season.

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

Oxford should head into Saturday's fixture in high spirits after ending their five-game winless run with a narrow 2-1 win over promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town.

Mark Harris saw his first-half opener cancelled by Leif Davis in the early stages of the second period, before substitute Przemyslaw Placheta netted the all-important winner in the 77th minute.

After claiming their second home win of the season, the U's will now be looking to record back-to-back league wins for the first time since January.

However, that will be easier said than done for a team that have won just one of their previous six away assignments (D2, L3).

They also failed to win any of their last five away matches against Swansea since they picked up a 2-1 win in November 2000.

The U's will at least have fond memories of May's trip to the Swansea.com Stadium, where they came from behind on three separate occasions to rescue a 3-3 draw.

Swansea City Championship form:

D L L L L L

Oxford United Championship form:

D L L D D W

Team News

© Imago

Swansea have reported no fresh injury concerns, which means Matos should have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Ronald could come into Matos’s thinking if he opts to alter his attacking options for the home meeting with Oxford.

Vipotnik should retain his place as the centre-forward, having scored seven goals in 15 league appearances his season.

Meanwhile, Oxford boss Gary Rowett is likely to be without Brodie Spencer, Cameron Brannagan and Matt Phillips.

Placheta is pushing for a starting berth after coming off the bench to score the winner against Ipswich.

Mark Harris scored his first goal of the season in the narrow win over the Tractor Boys, which should be enough to retain his spot at the top of the Oxford attack.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Burgess, Cabango, Tymon; Stamenic, Galbraith; Ronald, Franco, Eom; Vipotnik

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Currie; De Keersmaecker, Vaulks; Placheta, L. Harris, Krastev; M. Harris

We say: Swansea City 2-2 Oxford United

Swansea will view Saturday's game as a great opportunity to return to winning ways against a relegation rival, but we think an Oxford buoyed by their home win against Ipswich will do enough to leave Wales with a useful point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.