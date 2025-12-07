Preview: Swansea City vs Portsmouth - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 07 Dec 2025 17:43 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 00:13

Two relegation-threatened teams will face off when Swansea City welcome Portsmouth to the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday.

Pompey are languishing in the Championship drop zone, while the Swans are three points better off in 22nd position.

Match preview

Swansea may be operating at the wrong end of the table, but they will head into Tuesday's fixture with a renewed sense of belief after they ended a five-game losing run with a successful outing against Oxford United.

Marko Stamenic and Josh Tymon grabbed a goal apiece to fire the Swans to a 2-0 victory in Vitor Matos's third game in charge since being appointed as Alan Sheehan's permanent successor.

Matos would have been particularly pleased with the clean sheet, considering that Swansea had conceded at least two goals in five consecutive games prior to Saturday's win.

The Swansea head coach will now be challenging his players to claim back-to-back Championship victories for the first time this season.

Having failed to win their last four head-to-head meetings, Swansea are looking to beat Portsmouth for the first time in a competitive game since January 2009 and their first time in a league encounter since December 1960.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, are preparing for another away trip after making the trip to the Valley on Saturday for a game against Charlton Athletic, which was abandoned in the early stages due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

John Mousinho's side will head into the midweek round of fixtures in 22nd spot after winning four, drawing five and losing nine of their 18 league games this season.

Pompey have lost six of their previous eight matches (W1, D1), including defeats without scoring in their last two outings against Sheffield United and Bristol City.

They have also lost four of their last five road trips and have gone seven away matches without a win since beating Oxford United on the opening weekend of the season.

Mousinho will be challenging his side to score first in Tuesday's fixture, having seen his team net the opening goal in just two of their eight away games.

Swansea City Championship form:

L L L L L W

Portsmouth Championship form:

L D L W L L

Team News

Swansea defender Josh Key is a doubt for the midweek fixture after missing Saturday's win through illness.

If Key fails to recover in time, Matos could opt for consistency by selecting an unchanged lineup for the midweek contest.

Zan Vipotnik will be looking to add to his seven-goal league tally when he leads the line against Portsmouth.

Meanwhile, Pompey remain without Thomas Waddingham, Franco Umeh, Connor Ogilvie, Jacob Farrell and Conor Shaughnessy.

Centre-back Josh Knight is hoping to recover from a back issue in time for the trip to the Swansea.com Stadium.

Knight's fellow defender, Regan Poole, is regarded as a doubt after he picked up an ankle injury in training on Friday.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Galbraith, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Stamenic, Franco; Ronald, Widell, Eom; Vipotnik

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Devlin, Knight, Matthews, Swanson; Swift, Pack; Yang, Chaplin, Murphy; Lang

We say: Swansea City 1-1 Portsmouth

Portsmouth have struggled on the road this season, and they will face another tricky test against a Swansea side that will be in a positive mood following Saturday's win.

With that said, Pompey have not lost any of their last three away games against Swansea, and we think the visitors will frustrate their hosts to leave Wales with a point.

