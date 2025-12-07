Preview: Blackburn Rovers vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 07 Dec 2025 15:35 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 16:12

Two teams battling near the Championship drop zone will face off when Blackburn Rovers welcome Oxford United to Ewood Park on Tuesday.

The hosts head into the midweek round of fixtures in 19th place in the Championship table, while Oxford are hovering just outside the bottom three.

Match preview

Blackburn head into Tuesday's contest on the back of a three-game winless run after the weather prevented them from taking advantage of a winning position in Saturday's home clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Yuki Ohashi broke the deadlock at Ewood Park, but the game failed to make it beyond the hour mark due to a waterlogged pitch.

As a result of the abadoned, Valerien Ismael's side are still searching for their first victory since beating Preston North End in the Lancashire derby on November 21.

Blackburn currently have the third-worst home record in the division, having collected just five points from their nine league games this season.

They have at least won their last two matches against Oxford at Ewood Park, including a 2-1 success in their most recent home encounter in August 2024.

While Rovers are four points clear of the drop, Oxford are sitting just one point above the dotted line after winning four, drawing six and losing nine of their 19 Championship games this term.

The U's have won just one of their previous seven matches (D3, L3), with their only victory in that period taking place in their final game of November against Ipswich Town.

However, Gary Rowett's side were unable to build upon that success in Saturday's away meeting with relegation rivals Swansea City, which saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat following first-half efforts from Marko Stamenic and Josh Tymon.

That result represented Oxford's fourth defeat in the past six away matches (W1, D1), while it was also the fourth time that they have failed to score in their 10 Championship road trips.

As a result, the U's will have their work cut out to claim their first away win since pulling off a 3-1 success in December 1990.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

W L W L D D

Oxford United Championship form:

L L D D W L

Team News

Blackburn are expected to be without Balazs Toth, Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter, Sondre Tronstad, Kristi Montgomery and Augustus Kargbo.

Ryan Hedges is set to miss a few weeks of action after picking up an injury in last Tuesday’s draw with Ipswich.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw is likely to miss out after being forced with an apparent hamstring issue in Saturday’s abandoned game against Sheffield Wednesday.

As for the visitors, they are likely to be without Brodie Spencer, Matt Phillips and Cameron Brannagan due to injury.

Przemyslaw Placheta is set to miss a second consecutive game after he sat out the defeat to Swansea with a calf issue.

Nik Prelec and Will Lankshear are among those who could come into the side if Rowett opts to freshen up his attacking options.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Miller, McLoughlin, Pratt; Alebiosu, Baradji, Gardner-Hickman, Ribeiro; Morishita; Ohashi, Gudjohnsen

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Currie; Vaulks, De Keersmaecker; Mills, Lankshear, Krastev; Prelec

We say: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Oxford United

Blackburn have won their last two home games against Oxford, and considering the U's have lost four of their previous six away games, we think there is enough to suggest that the Rovers will pick up maximum points on Tuesday.

