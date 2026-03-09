Preview: Oxford United vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 09 Mar 2026 10:32

Oxford United and Blackburn Rovers square off on Wednesday night in what is a potentially-pivotal fixture in the race to avoid relegation to League One.

Although the home side sit in 23rd position in the Championship table, they trail their 20th-placed opponents by just the four points.

Match preview

Struggling for both wins and goals under Matt Bloomfield, it appeared that Oxford were well on course to relegation to the third tier of English football.

However, back-to-back victories over relegation rivals West Bromwich Albion and former playoff chasers Preston North End have breathed new life into their campaign.

Given the circumstances, the 3-1 success at Deepdale on Friday was arguably their standout result of the season. Bloomfield's side were ahead by that scoreline on 61 minutes and came through the rest of the game.

Oxford have now conceded just five goals across a five-match spell against Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Stoke City, West Brom and Preston.

Although Oxford have the second-lowest points return (18 from 17 such games) in home fixtures this season, they have two more matches to play at the Kassam Stadium than they do on their travels.

For a team sitting in 23rd spot, Oxford have impressively conceded just 23 goals in home Championship games during 2025-26, with eight teams having conceded more.

Blackburn deserve similar praise for their defensive record in away fixtures, shipping just 22 goals from their 17 such fixtures.

A total of 21 points have been accumulated, the last of six away victories coming by a 3-1 scoreline at Queens Park Rangers on February 14.

Nevertheless, Blackburn have lost the other four matches of a five-game away spell, while their only point in the last three games was through a late leveller at home to Portsmouth at the weekend.

That all said, recently-appointed head coach Michael O'Neill has collected seven points from five games in charge, and victory on Wednesday would create a seven-point gap between themselves and their second-bottom hosts.

Oxford United Championship form:

D L D L W W

Oxford United form (all competitions):

L L D L W W

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

L W W L L D

Team News

Barring any notable fitness issues, Bloomfield may name an unchanged Oxford XI.

Brodie Spencer replaced Jack Currie at half time at Deepdale and is an option to return at full-back if required.

The form of Yunus Konak in midfield will lead to Will Vaulks having to remain patient on the substitutes' bench.

With Sondre Tronstad having been ruled out for the season, Adam Forshaw and Moussa Baradji are competing for a place in Blackburn's midfield.

Andri Gudjohnsen is pushing for a return in the final third, but O'Neill may not tinker with his Blackburn side for this contest.

Despite being an injury doubt for the Portsmouth game, Hayden Carter scored and completed the 90 minutes.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Currie; Konak, Brannagan; Mills, Donley, Peart-Harris; Lankshear

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Carter, McLoughlin, Cashin; Alebiosu, Forshaw, Gardner-Hickman, Ribeiro; Morishita, Ohashi; Jorgensen

We say: Oxford United 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

While Blackburn sit in a far more comfortable position than their hosts, we cannot ignore that Oxford are the only team in the bottom seven to win their last two matches. With home advantage in their favour, Oxford could deliver another three points to move outside of the relegation zone, if other results go their way.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.