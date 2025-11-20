Preview:Rennes vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between Rennes and Monaco, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two sides separated by just two points in the Ligue 1 table after 12 matchdays will square off on Saturday in Brittany as Rennes welcome Monaco to Roazhon Park.

Les Rennais sit eighth in the table following a 1-0 win at Paris FC, putting them two places below Monaco, who were handled 4-1 by Lens the last time out.

Match preview

Seemingly in the hot seat and on the verge of getting sacked weeks ago, Habib Beye’s players have kept his job safe with a string of fine performances.

Winning will often be enough to keep a manager around, and that is what Rennes have done lately, claiming maximum points in their last two league outings, while going unbeaten in three straight affairs.

Another triumph this weekend would mark their longest stretch of victories in the top-flight since winning six in a row between December 2023 and February 2024.

At home this season, they have only gone pointless in one league game, and on Saturday, they could equal their longest home winning run of the competition in 2025-26 (two matches).

While their form has fluctuated at times, Rennes have only gone pointless in two domestic affairs over this campaign, the second-fewest defeats in Ligue 1 behind Paris Saint-Germain after 12 matches (one).

So far this season, they are 2-0 at home when netting the opening goal in Ligue 1, conceding just one time in that scenario throughout the campaign.

It has been a roller coaster ride to say the least at Monaco, and in a season filled with highs and lows, there have been many more negative results for the Principality club in recent times.

This month, they have yet to claim a single point domestically, while looking far from convincing in their 1-0 Champions League triumph over Bodo/Glimt.

A two-match losing run in the league has Sebastien Pocognoli’s team holding onto a spot in the Conference League qualifiers next season, though, ahead of matchday 13, only two points separate them from Strasbourg for a Champions League qualifying place.

They are in danger of suffering three successive domestic defeats this weekend for the first time since losing their final three matches in the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign.

Uncharacteristically, they have been better as the visitors than at home lately, winning their last two competitive fixtures outside the Principality, while going unbeaten in three successive away encounters.

Les Monegasques have won their last four matches played against Stade Rennais, all by a single goal, including a 2-1 triumph at Roazhon Park in this exact fixture last season.

Team News

From matchday 11 to 12, there were two changes made to the Rennes starting 11 as Anthony Rouault and Quentin Merlin came in for Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal and Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Former Monaco striker Breel Embolo scored nine minutes from the end in their previous match, while Brice Samba made five stops for his third clean sheet of the campaign.

Monaco could be without Krepin Diatta due to a head injury, Vanderson and Christian Mawissa are questionable with hamstring strains, Lamine Camara has a sore ankle and Mohammed Salisu is doubtful because of a knee issue.

We could finally see Paul Pogba play some minutes on Saturday for the first time since his doping ban over two years ago, Lukas Hradecky is nearing a return from a knee injury, while Folarin Balogun must sit out after being red-carded minutes after scoring versus Lens.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Rouault, Jacquet, Brassier; Al-Taamari, Camara, Rongier, Cisse, Frankowski; Lepaul, Meite

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Teze, Kehrer, Dier, Ouattara; Coulibaly, Zakaria; Akliouche, Golovin, Fati; Biereth

We say: Rennes 1-2 Monaco

Having over a week off is exactly what Monaco needed to rest their tired legs, and many of their veterans are getting healthy, so we expect to see an inspired performance from them on Saturday.

