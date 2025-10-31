Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Rennes and Strasbourg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With manager Habib Beye under intense pressure, Rennes will welcome Strasbourg to Roazhon Park on Sunday for what could be a key clash in Ligue 1's race for Europe.

Les Rennais are looking for their first win since mid-September, while Le Racing could make it back-to-back victories this weekend.

Match preview

Rennes took the decision to replace Jorge Sampaoli at the end of January when the club were 16th in the division, and Beye arrived to turn things around, guiding them to a 12th-placed finish in 2024-25.

However, while Les Rennais had hoped to make progress and push for UEFA competition in 2025-26, they have found victories hard to come by, leading many to question the manager.

On Wednesday, Beye's side thought they were about to end their dry spell, only to see the two-goal lead that Esteban Lepaul and Mousa Tamari earned them erased by a late equaliser from the penalty spot.

That frustrating stalemate extended the team's winless run to six matches, with the club having most recently taken maximum points in a 3-1 triumph over Lyon back on September 14 before five draws and one defeat in the interim.

Such a disappointing stretch has left Rennes 10th in the table, where their tally of 12 points sees them seven short of sixth-placed Lens and fifth-placed Lyon, as well as their fourth-placed opponents and third-placed Marseille, who occupy one of the Champions League spots.

With the aim of reducing the gap in mind, the hosts will see Sunday's showdown as a potential turning point should they emerge victorious, and the home fans may be cautiously hopeful considering that both of their team's top-flight wins this term have come at Roazhon Park.

Meanwhile, Liam Rosenior's Strasbourg finished seventh last season, qualifying for the Conference League playoffs in the process, but they are pushing for a place in UEFA's premier club competition this time around.

Le Racing kicked off October by thrashing Angers 5-0 before consecutive league games against giants Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, drawing 3-3 with Les Parisiens and losing 2-1 to Les Gones in those respective clashes.

However, Rosenior's men got back to winning ways this past Wednesday when they beat Auxerre 3-0 in a dominant display that saw Joaquin Panichelli score for the fifth match on the bounce across all competitions.

That victory has Strasbourg fourth in Ligue 1 with 19 points, and they will be keen to distinguish themselves from the pack of four teams level on points behind the top two.

In order to do so, Sunday's visitors will need to defy their comparatively weak recent away form given that Le Racing have won just one of their last four domestic games on the road, though they have only tasted defeat once on their travels since August when including Conference League fixtures.

Team News

Rennes have a largely fit squad for this clash, though Seko Fofana and Ludovic Blas could sit out once again after being dropped by the under-pressure Beye against Toulouse.

In their absence, Valentin Rongier is likely to be joined by Mahdi Camara and Djaoui Cisse in midfield, while Esteban Lepaul and Breel Embolo continue up top in a strike partnership.

As for Strasbourg, they are dealing with a more extensive list of sidelined stars this weekend, as centre-back Saidou Sow is out until the new year, goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson is dealing with a broken wrist, and the versatile Ismael Doukoure is suspended.

Likewise, midfielder Maxi Oyedele and striker Emanuel Emegha are expected to be back in contention in early November, but will miss Sunday's game.

With that in mind, Rosenior may opt for a back three of Guela Doue, Andrew Omobamidele and Mamadou Sarr to protect Mike Penders between the sticks, with Samir El Mourabet and Valentin Barco supporting Sebastian Nanasi and Julio Enciso behind in-form centre-forward Joaquin Panichelli, who has netted seven goals in his last five matches.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Boudlal, Jacquet, Brassier; Frankowski, Camara, Rongier, Cisse, Tamari; Lepaul, Embolo

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Doue, Omobamidele, Sarr; Ouattara, Mourabet, Barco, Moreira; Enciso, Nanasi; Panichelli

We say: Rennes 1-1 Strasbourg

Rennes have struggled for wins this season, but they have proven resilient - drawing five of their last six - so expect to see a close game on Sunday.

Strasbourg returned to winning ways last time out, though they could be frustrated by their opponents on the road this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



