Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Strasbourg and Angers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Strasbourg will go out in search of their fifth win of the season when they host Angers in week seven of the French Ligue 1 at Stade de la Meinau.

The hosts come into this match off the back of a 2-1 win over Slovan Bratislava in their second Conference League fixture of the season, while the away side will be looking for their first victory since their triumph on the first day of the season.

Match preview

Strasbourg suffered their second league defeat of the season after they fell to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Marseille in front of their fans in their last league outing.

The hosts had won their first two league fixtures against Metz (1-0) and Nantes (1-0), but they suffered a 3-2 loss to Monaco in gameweek three.

Liam Rosenior’s men responded with back-to-back victories over Le Havre (1-0) and newly-promoted Paris FC (3-2), before their latest setback against Marseille.

Those results leave them fifth in the standings with 12 points, seven more than Sunday’s opponents, who are seven places beneath them in the table.

While they have been fairly prolific in front of goal with nine scored so far this term, Rosenior will be worried about his team’s defence.

Although they have kept two clean sheets across six league fixtures, they have shipped seven goals, leaving them with a goal difference of two.

Another source of concern for the home side is that their last victory against Angers came in February 2023, but they will be looking to change that unwanted record this weekend.

Elsewhere, the visitors can only boast of one victory, which came on the opening day of the season against newly-promoted Paris FC.

Since then, the Black and Whites have been winless in five league fixtures, managing only two draws in that time.

That wretched run leaves Alexandre Dujeux’s men second from bottom with a miserly five points after six fixtures in the French top flight.

While their defensive effort has been commendable, having conceded only six goals so far, their attacking output has to be improved, with only three goals recorded across six encounters.

Team News

There is not much to rejoice about on the injury front, with Rosenior leading his troops into battle with several players on the sidelines.

Mamadou Sarr is out with a dead leg, while fellow centre-backs Abakar Sylla and Saidou Sow are sidelined with a knock and a cruciate ligament injury, respectively.

Defensive midfielder Maxi Oyedele is also recovering from a muscle injury, while Sebastian Nanasi is stricken with a shoulder injury.

In the attacking department, the duo Emmanuel Emegha (hamstring) and Joaquin Panichelli (head) will be left out of Rosenior’s squad for Sunday’s fixture.

Mike Penders is the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for the hosts, and barring any late injury issues, he is expected to continue in goal at the weekend.

For the away side, Jim Allevinah remains out, having recently undergone surgery for a calf issue he has been battling for some time.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Hogsberg, Omobamidele, Chilwell; Moreira,Barco, Doukoure; Paez, Lemarechal, Enciso

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Arcus, Biumla, Lefort, Ekomie; Belkhdim, Belkebla; Kalumba, Cherif, Abdelli; Peter

We say: Strasbourg 2-1 Angers

The hosts have been decent going forward, having scored nine goals in six league fixtures, and considering the defensive frailties of the visiting side and their poor run of form, the home side are likely to emerge victorious on Sunday. That said, we predict a 2-1 victory for Rosenior’s team.

