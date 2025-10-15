Preview: PSG vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With first place in Ligue 1 at stake, Paris Saint-Germain welcome Strasbourg to the Parc des Princes for a Friday night showdown in the French capital.

These two sides are currently separated by just a single point, with the reigning league champions on top of the table after a 1-1 draw with Lille, while the club from Alsace clobbered Angers 5-0 and sit third.

Match preview

Unsurprisingly, PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings after seven matchdays, but early on, they have had some stiff competition in the race for the title.

As things stand, only one point currently separates them from Lyon in fourth, with the reigning Champions League winners on 17 points, one fewer than they had at this stage of the previous campaign.

Luis Enrique’s side are a perfect 3-0 at home in the competition this season, maintaining three clean sheets in Paris, as many as in their previous 16 league games played in the City of Light.

Les Parisiens have not been held goalless in a Ligue 1 home contest since August 2023 (0-0 draw with Lorient), netting five times domestically at home this season.

PSG have won three top-flight affairs in 2025-26 by two or more goals, the joint-most in the competition so far alongside arch-rivals Marseille.

Since becoming a club in the 1970s, they have never lost a home game versus Strasbourg, winning their last six such matches against them, while scoring three or more goals in four of those previous five outings.

For much of the season, Strasbourg have been doing just enough to get by, but before the international break, we saw what their dynamic attack is capable of.

On matchday seven, they scored more goals than ever before in 90 minutes under Liam Rosenior, winning four of their five league affairs this season by just a single goal.

So far in 2025-26, they have won four of their five away matches played across all competitions, winning their previous two by one goal.

In their last four competitive fixtures as the visitors, Le Racing have netted two or more goals, while conceding just one Ligue 1 strike in the opening half on the road this season.

Strasbourg have claimed 17 Ligue 1 victories in 2025, the most for them over a calendar year this century, while they can equal their highest such total since 1996 (18) on Friday.

Le RCS have given up five goals in their last two Ligue 1 away games, as many as in their previous 11 top-flight affairs combined as the visitors.

Team News

Reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, plus Bradley Barcola and Joao Neves are all questionable due to hamstring strains, while Marquinhos and Senny Mayulu may both be out again because of thigh injuries.

A sore hip could keep Fabien Ruiz out of the lineup for another week, though Desire Doue may be healthy enough to return, after missing some time with a calf issue.

Nuno Mendes had their only goal against Lille the last time out, his first of the new campaign, only for Ethan Mbappe Lottin, brother of Paris Saint-Germain’s record goalscorer Kylian Mbappe, to equalise five minutes before the 90.

On the opposite side, Strasbourg will be without Saidou Sow due to a knee problem, while Mamdou Sarr is questionable with a sore leg, Emanuel Emegha is doubtful with a knock, as is Sebastian Nanasi who has a shoulder issue.

Ben Chilwell may be available after missing their previous match due to illness, while Maxi Oyedele is a question mark because of a muscle injury.

Joaquin Panichelli and Martial Godo had braces in their convincing triumph over Angers, with the other goal coming courtesy of Abdoul Ouattara and Mike Penders collecting another clean sheet.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Hakimi, Beraldo, Pacho, Hernandez; D. Doue, Vitinha, Ndjantou; Mbaye, Ramos, Kang-in

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; G. Doue, Hogsberg, Doukoure; Ouattara, Barco, El Mourabet, Moreira; Godo, Enciso; Panichelli

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Strasbourg

PSG know what it takes to get ahead in this league, and that is something a young Strasbourg side are still figuring out how to do consistently.

The Alsatians will likely find the Parisians’ backline a lot tougher to expose than what they faced versus Angers in their previous league contest.

