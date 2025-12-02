Preview: Brest vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 02 Dec 2025 23:35 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 23:55

Monaco can temporarily climb back into a European position in Ligue 1 with a victory on Friday as they kick off matchday 15 by visiting Stade Francis-Le Ble to face Brest.

Both sides were victorious last weekend, with Stade Brestois coming from behind to defeat Strasbourg 2-1, moving up to 11th in the table, while Les Monegasques blanked Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 and are seventh.

Match preview

While it has been anything but pretty, Brest have dug themselves out of relegation danger in recent outings thanks to some late heroics.

With back-to-back league triumphs, they find themselves five points above the relegation line and only a point behind Nice for a place in the top half of the table.

That is a huge relief for Eric Roy, whose team had been hovering near the bottom of the table thanks to a six-match winless run domestically between October and mid-November.

Stade Brestois have netted a total of five times in their last two top-flight affairs after going goalless in four straight matches played before that.

On Friday, they have a chance to equal their longest winning run in Ligue 1 from last season (three games) and win consecutive matches versus the Principality club for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign.

Les Pirates have points in four of their previous five league contests at Stade Francis-Le Ble and can equal their longest domestic home winning run in the top-flight this year (two).

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Weeks of disappointing results at Monaco finally ended on matchday 14 as they put together perhaps their finest performance of the campaign.

Sebastien Pocognoli’s men snapped a three-match winless run across all competitions and a three-game losing streak in the top-flight last week, posting just their second clean sheet in the league this season.

That has them back in the mix for a European place, with only two points currently separating them from fourth-place Lille and a spot in the Champions League qualifying stage.

Monaco have won just one of their last four league contests outside Stade Louis II, and on Friday, could suffer successive away defeats in this competition for the first time since January to February of last season (three losses).

Throughout the campaign, the Principality club have been extremely leaky at the back, particularly away from home, conceding 11 goals in their previous four domestic matches as the visitors.

Les Monegasques have won six of their last seven top-flight meetings versus Stade Brestois, with their last triumph against them in Brittany coming in April 2024 (2-0).

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Due to a knee injury it unlikely we will see Monaco loanee Radoslaw Majecki start between the sticks for Brest on Friday, while Bradley Locko remains doubtful because of a leg issue.

Romain Del Castillo levelled their match with Strasbourg by converting a second-half penalty before Hugo Magnetti delivered them maximum points with his winner coming eight minutes from the end.

Meanwhile, at Monaco, Christian Mawissa could be a game-time decision after missing last week with a sore hamstring, Eric Dier remains doubtful because of a calf strain and Thilo Kehrer will be suspended.

Takumi Minamino had the only goal of their game against PSG, the third of the Ligue 1 campaign for the Japanese international, while Lukas Hradecky made two stops for his first career shutout in this competition.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Lala, Chardonnet, Diaz, Bourgault; Chotard, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Doumbia, Lascary; Ajorque

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Vanderson, Teze, Salisu, Henrique; M. Coulibaly, Camara; Golovin, Minamino, Akliouche; Balogun

We say: Brest 1-2 Monaco

After a solid all-around performance on matchday 14, we expect Les Monegasques to have renewed confidence against a Brest side that still make it a little too easy for opposing attacks to get through.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.