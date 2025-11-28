Preview: Strasbourg vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 28 Nov 2025 09:41 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 13:34

After a 2–1 success over Crystal Palace in the UEFA Conference League, Strasbourg will turn their attention to Ligue 1 as they welcome Brest in a gameweek 14 fixture.

The Blue and Whites will be looking to get back to winning ways on the home front, after a narrow 1–0 defeat to third-placed Lens in their last outing, while the away side will go out in search of consecutive league victories for the first time since September.

Match preview

Strasbourg extended their unbeaten start to life in Europe with an impressive victory over Crystal Palace to take their record to three wins and a draw, but they are now second in the 36-team league phase on goal difference.

However, Liam Rosenior and his charges recognise that they must improve in the league to stay in touch with the leading pack, following two losses in their last three league games.

Although Le RCS have been decent in the league this season, racking up 22 points from 13 matches, inconsistent performances have been their bane in recent times.

Currently six points adrift of Lens in the final spot for next season’s UCL league phase, a slip against Brest on Saturday could see one of Rennes, Lyon, or both overtake them in the race for Champions League qualification.

Going into this encounter, they can depend on their attack, which has seen them notch 24 goals in the French top division, with only Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Lille and Monaco scoring more this term.

At the other end of the pitch, the hosts have been solid, having shipped in 17 goals, with only the top three sides, Lyon and Angers boasting a better defensive record.

Only a season ago, Brest were rubbing shoulders with European elites in the UEFA Champions League, and fans would not have expected how the tide had turned for their team.

Last weekend, they managed to claim their first win across seven league fixtures, a 3–2 victory, their first since a 2–0 triumph over Angers in late August.

Ahead of this fixture, the visitors currently sit 14th in the standings, two places and a couple of points above the relegation zone.

Scoring has been their biggest challenge yet, but finding the back of the net three times in their last outings could be the motivation they need to turn their fortunes around.

That said, a record of one win in six matches on the road, while scoring in three of those fixtures, hardly inspires confidence, and they could have their work cut out for them.

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

D

L

W

L

W

L

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

L

W

Brest Ligue 1 form:

D

L

L

D

L

W

Team News

Due to a straight red card handed down to Valentin Barco in the 77th minute for a mindless challenge on a Lens player in their last outing, he is not eligible to feature in this contest.

A hamstring injury may keep Abdoul Ouattara out of the Strasbourg fold this weekend, while Saidou Sow will definitely miss out on this contest due to a knee issue.

Maxi Oyedele (muscle) and Karl-Johan Johnsson (wrist fracture) are not expected to be in Rosenior’s plan for the weekend, as a result of muscle and wrist injuries, respectively.

Radosław Majecki is currently down with a knee injury, and this fixture will come too soon for the Polish goalkeeper.

In his absence, Chelsea loanee Mike Penders is expected to be named as the custodian of the Strasbourg goal.

Emmanuel Emegha scored the equaliser in his team’s 2–1 triumph against Crystal Palace, and he should keep his place leading the line, barring any late fitness issues.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Chilwell, Sarr, Hogsberg, Doue; El Mourabet, Doukoure; Nanasi, Enciso, Moreira; Emegha

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Chardonnet, Guindo, Lala, Coulibaly; Magnetti, Chotard; Del Castillo, Doumbia, Mboup; Ajorque

We say: Strasbourg 2-1 Brest

Although Strasbourg have been a little inconsistent lately, their controlled performance against Palace reminded us how good they can be on their day.

Brest, on the other hand, have endured a terrible season so far, and with their atrocious away record, a positive result does not seem remotely possible; hence, we reckon the home side will claim a 2–1 win.

