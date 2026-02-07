Real Madrid transfer news: Fran Garcia's position addressed after 'breakdown' of switch to Bournemouth

By Matt Law | 07 Feb 2026 20:35 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 20:37

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has branded Fran Garcia "an exceptional young man".

There was a host of speculation surrounding the defender's future during the January transfer window, with Bournemouth thought to be close to securing his services on loan.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is believed to have been driving the pursuit, with Garcia playing under the 43-year-old at Rayo Vallecano.

According to Diario Carioca, Real Madrid ultimately decided to reject Bournemouth's loan offer, with Los Blancos wary of leaving themselves short at the back in the final months of the 2025-26 campaign, as the Spanish giants have struggled with defensive injuries this term.

Garcia is believed to have asked Real Madrid to train alone after being denied a switch to the Premier League, having been unhappy with senior chiefs at Bernabeu.

© Imago

Garcia was heavily linked with a January move to Bournemouth

However, the 26-year-old was on the bench against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga last weekend and is again set to be involved in the squad for Sunday's clash with Valencia.

Arbeloa said that Real Madrid "need everyone to be ready" when asked about the full-back.

“He’s an exceptional young man. He works every day, as he always does, at one hundred percent. As a coach, I love to highlight that to win things, we need everyone to be ready," Arbeloa told reporters on Saturday.

"His attitude is always exemplary, and he represents the badge very well, like many other homegrown players. We’re lucky to have him on the team and that he continues with us.”

© Imago

What does the future hold for Garcia?

Garcia has made 14 appearances for Real Madrid during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring once, but only seven of those outings have come in Spain's top flight.

An excellent spell at Rayo Vallecano led to Real Madrid re-signing the defender in 2023, and he has featured on 100 occasions for Los Blancos, scoring three times and registering 12 assists.

Garcia will see out the season at Real Madrid, but it is likely that he will be allowed to leave Bernabeu on a permanent basis during the upcoming summer transfer window.