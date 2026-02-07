Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer says "everyone loves to chat rubbish" after hat-trick at Wolverhampton Wanderers

By Darren Plant | 07 Feb 2026 18:54

Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer acknowledged that he was 'not 100% fit', despite scoring a hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Blues head coach Liam Rosenior has been reluctant to over-use Palmer as he bids to stay fit after groin and toe injuries.

However, Palmer was handed a start at Molineux and scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over the Premier League's bottom club.

Although two of his goals were from the penalty spot, his third was a clinical finish inside the penalty area.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Palmer speaks on Chelsea speculation, injuries, Rosenior

For the first time in a number of weeks, Palmer was in front of the television cameras after his man-of-the-match performance, and it led to any talk over his perceived unhappiness being ended.

As well as suggesting that "everyone loves to chat rubbish", a response to having not always produced his trademark celebration when scoring, Palmer talked up his enjoyment since Rosenior replaced Enzo Maresca as head coach last month.

He told BBC Match Of The Day: "It felt good to score some goals and get three points.

"I don't think [I'm 100% fit] just yet. Obviously people don't know what goes on behind the scenes but being injured the whole season is not ideal and when I'm not able to perform as I want to because I've been injured, and still dealing with the injury, but hopefully I can get over the injury soon by managing it.

"I know what level I can provide when I feel 100% fit. not being 100% fit isn't ideal, I still feel like I can help the team but when I'm back to full fitness I feel like I can go to another level."

The 23-year-old added: "Life under Liam is amazing, he gives us all confidence. Lets us be ourselves, play free.

"I'm sure when I'm back proper fit you'll see the best of me. Him and all the staff give us all confidence on the training pitch, with his strategies, the way we play...I really like it."

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Will Palmer start against Leeds?

Having been withdrawn after 61 minutes, Palmer should be well-rested for Tuesday's Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

Although a trip to Hull City in the FA Cup is to follow three days later, Rosenior may see that tie as a chance to hand Palmer an extended rest.

Since January 28, Palmer has accumulated 226 minutes across four matches. He is also now up to 13 starts and four substitute outings for the season.