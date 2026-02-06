Valencia vs. Real Madrid: Predicted Los Blancos XI as Alvaro Arbeloa faces attacking dilemma

By Matt Law | 06 Feb 2026 12:26 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 12:27

Real Madrid will be without the services of both Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham for Sunday's La Liga contest with Valencia at Mestalla.

Vinicius misses out through suspension, having picked up a milestone yellow card in the team's 2-1 success over Rayo Vallecano last time out.

Bellingham, meanwhile, limped out of the league fixture with a hamstring issue, and the midfielder is now battling to return before the end of the month.

Rodrygo has also emerged as a doubt after missing training on Thursday, and no risks will be taken with the Brazilian, so it would be a surprise to see him start.

As a result, there could be spots in the final third of the field for both Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz alongside the leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappe.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has recovered from a thigh injury and could start at right-back, while Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy have chances of making the squad after recent absences.

However, Eder Militao (hamstring) is definitely still sidelined.

A return for Alexander-Arnold would likely see Federico Valverde move into his favoured midfield role for the capital giants.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Brahim