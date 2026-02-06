Celtic transfer news: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain medical details, possible debut date after ‘verbal agreement’

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Feb 2026 12:20 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 12:28

Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are reportedly closing in on the signing of former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since his contract at Turkish club Besiktas was mutually terminated in August.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has since been training with Arsenal’s first-team squad at their London Colney base while he searches for a new club and builds up his fitness.

Earlier this week, reports emerge claiming that Celtic expressed their interest in signing Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free transfer, with interim head coach Martin O’Neill confirming that talks had taken place.

Asked if Oxlade-Chamberlain was a player he liked, O’Neill said: "I do. I genuinely do. Yes. He has trained at Arsenal for some time since his time in Turkey.

© Imago

Celtic agree deal to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfer

"In terms of fitness, it's not match fitness, but it's fine. We'll see. And listen, he's got loads of options.

"I think he was very excited about what we were saying. He knows about the football club. He's a big friend of Joe Hart and Joe's spoken to him. Not on our behalf. It was just a conversation with Joe."

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, a verbal agreement is now in place between Celtic and Oxlade-Chamberlain, who will arrive in Glasgow on Friday to undergo a medical and sign a six-month deal that will include an extension option.

A separate report from Sky Sports News claims that there are still details to be sorted out, with the midfielder missing Thursday’s Europa League squad registration deadline.

Oxlade-Chamberlain can therefore not play for Celtic in either of their Europa League knockout phase playoff ties against Bundesliga club Stuttgart later this month.

© Imago / Action Plus

Oxlade-Chamberlain set to become Celtic’s sixth signing in 2026

Despite this, Celtic are relaxed about the situation, as Oxlade-Chamberlain was ‘unlikely’ to be included in their European squad, and there is still a willingness from both parties to get the deal done.

Oxlade-Chamberlain said goodbye to Arsenal’s first-team squad at their training ground on Thursday before travelling up to Glasgow to finalise his move to Celtic.

The 35-cap England international, who made 235 Premier League appearances across spells with Arsenal and Liverpool, is set to become Celtic’s six new arrival since the turn of the year after Julian Araujo, Tomas Cvancara, Joel Mvuka, Junior Adamu and Benjamin Arthur.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is not expected to be signed in time to play for Celtic in Saturday evening’s Scottish Cup fifth-round tie at home to Dundee, but he could make his debut for the Hoops next Wednesday in front of the Parkhead faithful against Livingston in the Premiership.

Celtic currently sit third in the Premiership table, three points behind Old Firm rivals Rangers in second and six points behind leaders Hearts with a game in hand on both title-chasing clubs.